AOC and Bernie Sanders Branded 'Eco-Warrior Hypocrites' After Flying in a $15K-Per-Hour Private Jet to Attend 'Fighting Oligarchy' Rally

Sanders, 83, and AOC, 35, boarded the luxurious jet in California on Tuesday, April 22, after speaking at a Fight Oligarchy tour stop in Bakersfield.

But their use of a private jet directly contradicts comments they have made in the past disparaging unnecessary polluting practices.

"How many private jets do these CEOs need?" AOC said in 2023 when decrying Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav as union strikes roiled the film industry.

"It is insatiable. It is unacceptable. I do not know how any person can say I need another $100 million before another person can have health care," she said at the time.