AOC and Bernie Sanders Branded 'Eco-Warrior Hypocrites' After Flying in a $15K-Per-Hour Private Jet to Attend 'Fighting Oligarchy' Rally

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders
Source: MEGA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have been branded 'eco-warrior hypocrites' after chartering a $15K-per-hour private jet.

April 24 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Left-wing double act Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have been branded "eco-warrior hypocrites" after chartering a $15K-per-hour private jet to ferry them around their anti-rich rallies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo were spotted exiting a Bombardier Challenger 604 – despite both railing against flying private planes and the people who own them – a gas-guzzling aircraft with a lofty $5million to $7million price tag and super-pricey hourly rental fee.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sanders, along with AOC, boarded the luxurious jet in California on Tuesday afternoon after speaking at a Fight Oligarchy tour stop in Bakersfield.

Sanders, 83, and AOC, 35, boarded the luxurious jet in California on Tuesday, April 22, after speaking at a Fight Oligarchy tour stop in Bakersfield.

But their use of a private jet directly contradicts comments they have made in the past disparaging unnecessary polluting practices.

"How many private jets do these CEOs need?" AOC said in 2023 when decrying Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav as union strikes roiled the film industry.

"It is insatiable. It is unacceptable. I do not know how any person can say I need another $100 million before another person can have health care," she said at the time.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

AOC, pictured here at the Fight Oligarchy rally in Los Angeles this month, has been critical of film execs using private jets during writers' strike.

In March, AOC decried how Republicans "aren't cutting tax cuts for private jets."

Critics took to X to point out the pair's hypocrisy, one user writing: "You got to love the hypocrisy of the left! Bernie is paid by his Billionaire donors to Fight Oligarchy one private jet trip at a time."

Another commented: "Funny how those preaching fairness enjoy private jets. Real change comes from policies that empower hard-working Americans, not hypocritical virtue signaling."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sanders has spent nearly a quarter million dollars on private jet travel this fiscal year.

Conservative commentator Liz Churchill reacted: "Communists proving once again that Climate Change is a Hoax as we see Bernie Sanders and AOC step off a Private Plane."

While he has not been particularly outspoken against private jets, Sanders has loudly championed environmental causes like "The Green New Deal."

The initiative, which failed to gather enough support in Congress, sought to reform carbon emissions and fossil fuel manufacturing.

Sanders' Fighting Oligarchy rallies aim to "have real discussions across America" and take on "the oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country," the official website for the campaign states.

The site even solicits donations to help fund the tour, which it says – in an understatement that strains credulity – requires "a modest amount of resources" for travel-related expenses.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

AOC was spotted last month traveling to a tour event on a commercial flight.

The website even takes a shot at the uber-rich, disclosing it's "Paid for by friends of Bernie Sanders (not the billionaires)."

Already this fiscal year Sanders has spent nearly a quarter million dollars on private jet travel, according to Federal election Commission filings.

The disclosures reveal that Sanders' campaign fund, Friends of Bernie Sanders, has spent upwards of $221,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

AOC, however, was also spotted last month traveling to a tour event on a commercial flight.

She flew first-class on JetBlue from New York to Las Vegas before speaking to a massive crowd in Sin City.

