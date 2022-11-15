Antonio Brown Shares Alleged Text From Tom Brady After Trolling NFL Star Over Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Antonio Brown leaked a private text message that Tom Brady allegedly sent him last year, making headlines once again weeks after posting a doctored photo of himself embracing the legendary quarterback's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the supposed text was sent from Brady in May 2021, telling Brown to shape up.
Brown, who's now a free agent, posted the message via his Snapchat on Tuesday, showing Brady expressing his concerns in what many are praising as a move of a good friend.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," the text began. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior."
Brady and Brown had become close prior to that time, especially after winning a Super Bowl together in addition to Brady convincing then-coach Bruce Arians to recruit Brown for their team.
"When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term," wrote Brady.
The seven-time champ said it was disheartening to see Brown acting "selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible," adding that he was "disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months."
"You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path," the message concluded.
Nearly eight months after this alleged text was sent, Brown shocked fans in mid-January 2022 by taking his shirt off and quitting the Bucs during a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Brady, for his part, had said there were "a lot of personal feelings" about Brown's departure during a press conference, opting not to elaborate.
More recently, Brown ignited feud rumors yet again when he posted an edited photo of himself embracing Bündchen following a game amid Brady's divorce from the Brazilian supermodel after 13 years of marriage.
"Wife and kids are off limits," wrote one social media user, while another echoed, "You crossed the line. That man didn't do nothing to you but give you a chance on the team when no one wanted you."