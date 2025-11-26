Your tip
Bombshell COVID-19 Claims: Dr. Anthony Fauci Accused Of Orchestrating a 'Massive Cover-up' About Origins of Deadly Disease During Pandemic, FDA Chief Marty Makary Alleges

Photo of Dr. Marty Makary, Anthony Fauci
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube, MEGA

Marty Makary is sounding off on Dr. Fauci's cover-up about the origin of the COVID breakout.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary came out swinging against Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly engineering a massive cover-up of the origins of COVID-19, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Makary said the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director "gave a lot of bad advice," including shutting down schools, pushing COVID vaccine mandates, and "not talking about the risks of myocarditis or any other evidence of vaccine injury." Still, his most egregious offense was failing to reveal whether he was involved in the experiments that led to the virus and its outbreak.

Fauci's 'Massive Cover-Up' Of COVID Origins

Photo of Dr. Marty Makary
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

Fauci pushed the narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally from a wet market not far from the lab.

The former Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor made the allegations to Pod Force One host Miranda Devine in the podcast episode that aired on Wednesday, November 26.

"One thing that's extremely obvious that very few people realize, and certainly hardly anyone in the medical establishment where I come from, realized is that he was involved in a massive cover-up of the origins of COVID. A massive cover-up," Makary claimed.

"Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of COVID, he was clearly 100 percent involved in the cover-up," he continued, noting that "it all came out" in the recent documentary Thank You, Dr. Fauci.

'Science as Political Propaganda'

Photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: MEGA

Fauci served as chief medical advisor to President Biden until his retirement in December 2022.

Fauci was dramatically pardoned in December 2024 by then-President Joe Biden for any crimes and offenses committed from January 1, 2014, through the time it was signed, effectively clearing him of any prosecution for anything related to the COVID-19 gain-of-function research and outbreak at the Wuhan, China, lab.

"Only recently did Anthony Fauci take it to the next level of using science as political propaganda. He commissioned the pieces that lied about the co-origins. The author who submitted the article said this was commissioned by Dr. Fauci and [Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health] in that cover letter," Makary stated.

He was referring to a paper commissioned by Fauci in February 2020, intended to disprove the theory that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab. It was released by the House Oversight Committee in 2023, three years after Fauci's presidential pardon.

Payouts for Covering Up Wuhan Lab Leak

Photo of Dr. Marty Makary
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

Makary is a surgical oncologist with a background in transplant surgery.

"Again, you go through the emergency calls he had. So if you think back to the end of January, just before COVID became a thing in the news in the United States, January, February, what was Dr. Fauci doing? He was frantically engaging in a massive cover-up with 3:00 a.m. emails and phone calls," Makary explained.

"He was convening people, and the notes from those meetings reveal that all these virologists he convened had told him, 'We think it came from the Wuhan lab.' And the output was days later, those same scientists wrote a letter in the medical journal saying it definitely did not come from the lab. And they went on to receive, some of them, millions of dollars in funding from Fauci's agency," Makary huffed about the cover-up.

“This is not rocket science. It’s a no-brainer where it came from,” Makary scoffed, referring to the true origin of the virus.

Fauci's 'Tremendous Power'

Photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: MEGA

Fauci cannot be prosecuted for his Wuhan lab lies to due his presidential pardon from Biden.

Makary called the cover-up "An American tragedy.”

"What I’m shocked by, coming from the faculty at Johns Hopkins, is that none of my colleagues knew any of this. I could not believe that my colleagues had no idea of the origins and the facts surrounding the origins and the massive cover-up that Fauci and Collins led," he fumed.

The FDA commissioner said the two men were regarded as "patron saints" who "achieved sainthood" in their field, leaving Fauci and Collins with "tremendous power."

Makary explained that his infectious disease colleagues across the country told him they were glad he was speaking up, but that they didn't because of their fear of losing their funding under Fauci's leadership at the NIH.

