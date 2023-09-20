'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina $4 Million Lump Sum in Divorce Settlement

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the Black-ish star will pay Alvina a one-time equalization payment totaling over $4 million.

In addition to the one-time payment, Anthony agreed to pay his ex-wife a massive amount in monthly spousal support.

