'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina $4 Million Lump Sum in Divorce Settlement
Actor Anthony Anderson agreed to pay ex-wife Alvina Anderson over $4 million as part of their divorce settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The settlement marked the end of a 7-month battle in court.
According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, the Black-ish star will pay Alvina a one-time equalization payment totaling over $4 million.
In addition to the one-time payment, Anthony agreed to pay his ex-wife a massive amount in monthly spousal support.
After his one-time payment, Anthony will pay $20,000 a month in spousal support with conditions.
If Anthony has a particularly successful year and earns over $2 million, Alvina's spousal support payments will increase.
The settlement also covered the division of Anthony and Alvina's assets.
Anthony will retain ownership of the family compound in Encino, California, while Alvina was awarded a property in Houston, Texas.
Anthony is required to sell their 2018 Mercedes CLS 500C and split the profits with his ex-wife, but the sitcom star was able to keep his Range Rover SUV.
On a more grim note, the estranged couple had to decide on what to do with their double plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery, where they initially planned to be buried next to each other.
The couple agreed to sell the plots and split the profits evenly. A similar condition was agreed to in regard to "residuals/royalties" earned from the production company behind Anthony's Black-ish and Grown-ish.
While Anthony and Alvina's adult children were not considered for child support, the children were named in the settlement. Daughter Kyra, 26, and son Nathan, 22, were set to receive one vehicle each under their parent's agreement.
Another peculiar issue addressed in the settlement was the ownership of a firearm.
According to court documents, Alvina possessed a gun that was registered to her ex-husband. Court docs said that the "Glock-19 firearm registered to (Anthony) and currently in her possession" was ordered "to be turned in to law enforcement within 30 days."
It was unclear if police would dispose of the firearm or if the gun would be returned to Anthony.
The settlement marked the end of the couple's on-again, off-again relationship. Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015, but the couple reconciled in 2017. Five years later, Alvina filed for divorce in 2022 and the marriage was officially dissolved by the settlement.
Anthony and Alvina married in 1999 and were together for over 20 years.