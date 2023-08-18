Divorce Settlement: Ex-LA Dodgers Star Albert Pujols To Pay Ex-Wife 5-Figures in Child Support Per Month, Will Keep His Dominican Republic Home & McLaren
MLB legend Albert Pujols and his ex Deidre have finalized their divorce — and he will walk away with his home in the Dominican Republic and a massive car collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the divorce settlement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Albert and Dedire will consult with each other on all important issues involving their kids.
The parties will work out their own parenting time schedule — Dedira will have the kids for 70% of the time with Albert having the remaining 30%. Both are required not to trash the other in front of the children.
Albert will pay his ex a total of $18,331 per month in child support. The baseball star will pay another $5,345 per month in adult child support for their daughter Isabella due to her being unable to earn a living on her own.
Albert will pay a total of $23,676 per month in support of his ex.
Albert will continue to maintain health insurance through the MLB, per the deal. In regard to spousal support, the documents noted: “reserved as to spousal support payable from Husband to Wife.”
The MLB star was awarded a home in Wildwood, Missouri, another property in the Dominican Republic, a 50% interest in the couple’s mansion in Orange County, and another 50% interest in a fourth property in Kansas.
Albert will walk away with his 2018 Chevy Suburban, 2016 Ford F450, 2018 McLaren 570, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, 50% interest in another Chevy Suburban and a 50% interest in the 2008 Polaris.
Per the deal, he will be awarded 50% of all the bank accounts they held together and his business ventures.
Deidre was awarded 100% of the parties gym and fitness equipment, 50% of the proceeds from the Orange County home sale, 50% interest in the Kansas home, a 2019 GMC Yukon, 2019 Mercedes Benz, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, and interest in 2 other vehicles.
She was awarded 50% of the bank accounts and business ventures they started during their marriage.
Albert walked away with a 100% interest in his MLB Pension but his wife scored 50% of other retirement accounts. Lastly, he will pay Deidra a one-time lump sum of $4.3 million “to equalize the division of community property.”
As we previously reported, back in April 2022, Albert filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Albert announced the news a week after his wife had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
"I've been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what's been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre," he said. The MLB legend said he understood the timing was not ideal but said the breakup wasn’t “something that just happened overnight.”
In his filing, Albert listed the date of marriage as January 1, 2000. The date of separation was listed as February 16, 2022.
The exes share three minor children: 16-year-old Sophia, 12-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Esther. They also have a 24-year-old adult daughter named Isabella.
Deidre and Albert both agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids. In addition, she asked for monthly child and spousal support.