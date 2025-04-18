Anne Hathaway Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Leaving Fans Baffled With 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

Is it genetics? Or does Anne Hathaway have the best plastic surgeon in the biz? RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old actress stirred major buzz after Thursday's Ralph Lauren fall 2025 fashion show, with fans wondering if she's aging backwards – or had a little help.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress had fans saying she's 'aging backwards' after seeing her at the Ralph Lauren fall fashion show.

Article continues below advertisement

The Princess Diaries star turned heads with her youthful glow while attending the dazzling Ralph Lauren show in NYC, rubbing elbows with stars like Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts. Photos and videos of Hathaway's flawless appearance quickly went viral, leaving fans wondering how she's managed to keep her skin so smooth and wrinkle-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Responding to a clip of the actress calling her face card "lethal," one person said: "Money well spent I can't even tell." A second noted: "These plastic surgeons are getting real good."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PopCulture2000s/X Some believed her tight ponytail may have acted like a 'facelift' during the event.

Article continues below advertisement

A third referred to Hathaway as a "vampire," saying she "doesn't look like she's aging." Someone else wrote: "Anne Hathaway is going to be 80 years old, with the same face and just beautiful silver hair. She ages unbelievably." Another questioned: "Whatever procedure/treatment Anne Hathaway had done to her face has her looking STUNNING. She’s always been gorgeous, but honey??"

Article continues below advertisement

People have also been comparing Hathaway's new look to Lindsay Lohan's – who made headlines last year for appearing to have aged backwards following her Hollywood break. Rumors have been swirling around the The Devil Wears Prada star's potential procedures, with some speculating she's gotten everything from a nose job to a foxy eye and brow lift.

Article continues below advertisement

her face card is lethal pic.twitter.com/GgyonBuAFt — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 18, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Others have attributed her youthful glow to luxury facials and skincare treatments. Some, additionally, noted how Hathaway's incredibly tight ponytail for the event may have just acted as a temporary facelift.

Article continues below advertisement

While she has never confirmed having work done, the actress did open up in 2008 about the pressure to undergo plastic surgery. She told Express "there’s a lot of pressure on young women" from an early age, before she added: "When you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women's looks. "You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, 'Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold.' I'm no exception to that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hathaway has never admitted to getting plastic surgery, but once revealed she wanted a nose job growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

Hathaway also revealed she once wanted a nose job while growing up because she didn’t think her nose was "good enough." But as she matured, she came to appreciate that her nose made her unique.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "I think it’s what lets me change my face a lot. Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor or you’re just kind of a face. "You’re not really a person or a personality."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Surgeons have speculated the actress may have undergone rhinoplasty in the past.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

But in 2023, Dr. Gary Motykie told DailyMail he was "certain" Hathaway had undergone nose surgery – suggesting she likely had a refined tip through a subtle rhinoplasty. He speculated: "You see it go from a slightly more plunging bulbous tip with a wide bridge to having a much more defined contour and thinner bridge and thinner tip and more tip projection. "That's the leading sign of having a rhinoplasty."

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "We also see that natural sign of thinning and baby fat going away on her face, but it does appear to be more maintained. "So, again, I am suspicious of things like fillers, Botox, maintenance with micro-needling and skin tightening, things to just maintain the skin. "I also noticed her jawline is a bit narrower, again that could be the normal loss of body fat or it could be some slight contouring to the jawline to bring in that lower face with things like Botox to narrow that lower part of the face."