Anne Hathaway Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Leaving Fans Baffled With 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show
Is it genetics? Or does Anne Hathaway have the best plastic surgeon in the biz?
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old actress stirred major buzz after Thursday's Ralph Lauren fall 2025 fashion show, with fans wondering if she's aging backwards – or had a little help.
The Princess Diaries star turned heads with her youthful glow while attending the dazzling Ralph Lauren show in NYC, rubbing elbows with stars like Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts.
Photos and videos of Hathaway's flawless appearance quickly went viral, leaving fans wondering how she's managed to keep her skin so smooth and wrinkle-free.
Responding to a clip of the actress calling her face card "lethal," one person said: "Money well spent I can't even tell."
A second noted: "These plastic surgeons are getting real good."
A third referred to Hathaway as a "vampire," saying she "doesn't look like she's aging."
Someone else wrote: "Anne Hathaway is going to be 80 years old, with the same face and just beautiful silver hair. She ages unbelievably."
Another questioned: "Whatever procedure/treatment Anne Hathaway had done to her face has her looking STUNNING. She’s always been gorgeous, but honey??"
People have also been comparing Hathaway's new look to Lindsay Lohan's – who made headlines last year for appearing to have aged backwards following her Hollywood break.
Rumors have been swirling around the The Devil Wears Prada star's potential procedures, with some speculating she's gotten everything from a nose job to a foxy eye and brow lift.
Others have attributed her youthful glow to luxury facials and skincare treatments.
Some, additionally, noted how Hathaway's incredibly tight ponytail for the event may have just acted as a temporary facelift.
While she has never confirmed having work done, the actress did open up in 2008 about the pressure to undergo plastic surgery.
She told Express "there’s a lot of pressure on young women" from an early age, before she added: "When you first become aware of your own looks in relation to other women's looks.
"You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes you think, 'Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold.' I'm no exception to that."
Hathaway also revealed she once wanted a nose job while growing up because she didn’t think her nose was "good enough."
But as she matured, she came to appreciate that her nose made her unique.
She added: "I think it’s what lets me change my face a lot. Your face needs to have character if you’re going to be an actor or you’re just kind of a face.
"You’re not really a person or a personality."
But in 2023, Dr. Gary Motykie told DailyMail he was "certain" Hathaway had undergone nose surgery – suggesting she likely had a refined tip through a subtle rhinoplasty.
He speculated: "You see it go from a slightly more plunging bulbous tip with a wide bridge to having a much more defined contour and thinner bridge and thinner tip and more tip projection.
"That's the leading sign of having a rhinoplasty."
He added: "We also see that natural sign of thinning and baby fat going away on her face, but it does appear to be more maintained.
"So, again, I am suspicious of things like fillers, Botox, maintenance with micro-needling and skin tightening, things to just maintain the skin.
"I also noticed her jawline is a bit narrower, again that could be the normal loss of body fat or it could be some slight contouring to the jawline to bring in that lower face with things like Botox to narrow that lower part of the face."
Anne Hathaway has eight upcoming acting projects, including sequels to The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada. She most recently wrapped filming Verity, which will hit theaters in 2026.
Hathaway is also rumored to be starring as Penelope in Christopher Nolan's $250M adaptation of The Odyssey.