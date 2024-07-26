Home > Photos > Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway Basks in Sun on Luxury Yacht With Husband and Kids – After Ditching Booze to Be ‘Healthy and Present’ for Family Source: By: MEGA Anne Hathaway and her family spent the day on Valentino co-founder's luxury yacht. By: Haley Gunn Jul. 26 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Photos of actress Anne Hathaway show how she's lived up to her word to kick booze so she can be "fully present" for her family.

Source: By: MEGA Hathaway, her husband and two kids enjoyed a day in the sun on Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti's yacht.

Hathaway, 41, was seen living her best life on a family vacation in Greece with husband Adam Shulman, 43, and their two sons — Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4. The Devil Wears Prada star sported a brown one piece and paisley pants while boarding Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti's yacht.

The Oscar winner relaxed in the sun with her family, who have been a driving factor in her decision to ditch alcohol. On making the decision to give up alcohol five years ago, the actress said: "I don’t take it that seriously. There are so many other things I identify as milestones."

Source: By: MEGA Hathaway looked carefree in a brown one piece, paisley pants and sun hat.

"I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift." Unlike some Hollywood heavyweights, the Les Miserables star's journey to sobriety wasn't sparked by issues with drinking – rather how it made her feel.

While chatting with Modern Luxury, Hathaway said: "I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem."

Source: By: MEGA Hathaway and her sons soaked up the sun sailing off the coast of Greece.

The mother-of-two reflected on her "last hangover" — which she said "lasted five days" — and how that feeling robbed her of time with her young children. Hathaway added: "When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house."

Source: By: MEGA Hathaway previously spent the day on Giammetti's yacht with Dutch royalty.

Recently Hathaway remarked she "knew deep down that drinking wasn't for me." The actress said: "If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it." "It’s a path everybody has to walk for themselves. My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow. The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks — but without the hangover."

While Hathaway has personally chosen to not drink because of the impact on her health, she doesn't believe drinking is a "bad" thing. The Princess Diaries star shared: "But, I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing. I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance."

