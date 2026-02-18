Anne Burrell's 'Suicidal Note' and Journal Entries Discovered By Police After TV Chef Was Found Dead Inside Her New York Home
Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Celebrity chef Anne Burrell left a suicide note before her untimely death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The note, along with journal entries, was discovered by police after the Food Network star was found dead in her home last year.
Details on the Suicide Note
According to People, the New York Police Department confirmed a "suicide note" was left in the primary bedroom of her Brooklyn, New York home following her death on June 17, 2025.
There were also "suicidal" journal entries discovered on a bed in the room.
In a report, the NYPD said a redacted individual "married to Anne" – referencing her husband, Stuart Claxton – "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal."
He then found her on their bathroom floor "with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."
What Happened After Anne Burrell's Husband Found Her?
After discovering his wife, Claxton tried waking her, as he was "shaking her and slapping her face."
Once he realized she was unresponsive, he quickly dialed 911. When speaking with police, he was clear Burrell had "never attempted suicide in the past" and "never talked about it."
He also claimed she hadn't shown "any signs that she would do something like this," the report stated.
Details on Anne Burrell's Death
Burrell's death was ruled a suicide.
The New York City Medical Examiner's office detailed her cause of death as an "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."
Amphetamines are commonly used to treat ADHD, ethanol is a chemical compound found in alcohol, and cetirizine and diphenhydramine are antihistamines.
The popular chef's family announced her death at the time, noting her "smile lit up every room she entered."
They added: "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
More Information on Anne Burrell's Death
A previous report from The New York Times after Burrell passed away noted she was "discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills."
An NYPD person had also spoken to People at the time to reveal Burrell was "unconscious and unresponsive" and EMS "responded and pronounced her deceased on scene."
A 911 call was placed at 7:50 am, with the person worried Burrell had suffered cardiac arrest. A Food Network spokesperson shared a statement at the time with Page Six.
"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," it said. "Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."
In her final post before dying, Burrell seemed upbeat, sharing she had met social media star The Green Lady of Brooklyn in her neighborhood.
"I’m not going to lie. I have been keeping an eye out for her,'' she added alongside a photo of her with the Green Lady. "I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!"