Anna Nicole Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Did Anna Nicole Smith's Doctors MURDER Her? How Murky Mystery Shrouds Playboy Pin-Up's Addictions and 'Drug Overdose'

Photo of Anna Nicole Smith
Source: MEGA

A private nurse discovered the late actress unresponsive in bed inside a Florida hotel room.

Contact us by Email

Contact us by Email

March 17 2025, Updated 7:15 p.m. ET

The disturbing details surrounding Anna Nicole Smith's death have been revealed, with one question remaining: did doctors murder the blonde bombshell?

The iconic Playboy model passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 39 in a Florida hotel room in February 2007, and according to sources, the overconsumption was tied to her desperate search to improve sleep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

margot robbie role playboy model anna nicole smith new biopic
Source: MEGA

According to coroner Dr. Joshua Perper, the blonde pin-up consumed large quantities of the prescription sleep aid chloral hydrate, and when combined with a cocktail of other medications and a severe infection – it tragically caused her death.

After Smith's shocking passing, her loved ones were still left with many questions – but were relieved she didn't die from suicide.

The relief quickly shifted to anger and frustration after learning the blonde bombshell's death was due to a combination of nine drugs.

An insider said at the time: "They're left with the grim reality that if her various doctors had known what others had been prescribing, her death could have been prevented."

Photo of Anna Nicole Smith
Source: MEGA

Medical examiner Joshua Perper said Smith got doctors and that it was unclear if each knew what the others were prescribing.

Psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Kuemmerle, who did not treat Smith, added: "If they did know Anna was taking drugs that could be harmful in combination and prescribed them anyway, they bearsome of the blame for her death.

"And given her history of drug and alcohol abuse, you just don't give her all these drugs."

On Feb. 5, 2007, the former Playboy model arrived at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Just months prior to her stay, her son, Daniel, tragically overdosed at just 20 years old – only three days after giving birth to her daughter, Dannielynn – which led her to rely on a mix of medications to help cope with grief.

After arriving at the hotel, Smith began suffering from a stomach bug, and she also had a pus-filled abscess on her buttocks that doctors said came from unsterile drug injections.

Despite having a dangerously high 105-degree fever, she ignored pleas urging her to seek medical attention after displaying scary symptoms.

anna nicole smith death mystery solved coroner autopsy truth
Source: MEGA

Smith was sill reeling from the tragic drug overdose death of her 20-year-old son, Daniel, just five months earlier.

The morning after arriving at the hotel, Smith took an ice bath, which brought her fever down to 97 degrees, and then took Tamiflu, the powerful antibiotic ciprofloxacin, and copious amounts of chloral hydrate before going to sleep.

Later that afternoon, a private nurse discovered Smith unresponsive in bed, and she instructed hotel security to call paramedics for help.

Smith was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Perper: "If she would have gone to the hospital, she wouldn't have died because she wouldn't have had the opportunity to take the excessive amount of chloral hydrate."

Following her son's death, Smith was prescribed numerous medications, including Valium, Klonopin, Nordazepam, and other anti-depression and anti-anxiety drugs – despite already battling with addiction problems.

