Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Anna Kendrick

How Anna Kendrick Has Been Secretly Dating Alex Edelman for Months — After We Were First to Reveal Their Romance

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick has been secretly dating comedian Alex Edelman for months and she's met a number of his family members.

July 8 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Anna Kendrick's relationship with comedian Alex Edelman is getting serious and she's even met his mom, with the couple having been secretly dating for months.

RadarOnline.com can disclose the Pitch Perfect star, 39, was introduced to family members when they celebrated his 36th birthday in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Low-Profile Couple

blake lively rumor another simple favor anna kendrick never work again
Source: MEGA

The actress is very guarded about her private life and won't be appearing on red carpets with her new man anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

It comes as we were the first to reveal earlier this month the pair were dating after they were first spotted on a skiing trip together.

Speaking about the relationship, an insider said: "It doesn't seem casual.

"Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hang-outs."

The coy couple were pictured in a car together in Los Angeles on Monday with Edelman behind the wheel and Kendrick in the passenger seat.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlucky-In-Love

anna kendrick alex adelman split pic
Source: mega

Kendrick and Edelman partied together when he celebrated his 36th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, the Boston-born funnyman was seen lending newly-separated Jessica Alba his coat to keep her warm outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but she quickly shot down any romance rumors.

Edelman is said to have previously embarked on an on/off relationship with Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.

Kendrick previously dated her Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright, her End of Watch onscreen leading man Jake Gyllenhaal, and her Noelle onscreen brother Bill Hader.

Article continues below advertisement

Abusive Relationship

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kendrick previously opened up about an abusive relationship with one of her exes.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was the star’s seven-year relationship with her Drinking Buddies cinematographer Ben Richardson, which ended in 2020, that was rumored to have been psychologically abusive.

Without naming names, Kendrick recalled her "awful" gaslighting ex-boyfriend, whom she had considered her "husband" for "all intents and purposes."

"I didn't expect how totally convinced he was of his own victimhood. I think he genuinely believed that I was, like, torturing him," the Another Simple Favor actress recalled to in a podcast last October.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Embedded Image

'Air Miles Andy' Cleared for Take-Off! Disgraced Prince Andrew's U.S. Travel Ban Lifted After Jaw-Dropping Move by FBI to Shut Down Probe Into His Jeffrey Epstein Links

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just crying, because I couldn't pretend that things were fine anymore. I just started crying and he screamed in my face, 'You're terrorizing me!' But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized."

She continued: "It was very, very difficult to actually go, 'No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff.' I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."

Kendrick vowed to never get involved with another man – "meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation – unless you are in or have been in therapy."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Edelman co-wrote and stars in 'The Office' follow-up, 'The Paper.'

Unfrosted actor Edelman also co-wrote and co-stars in Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's 13-episode newspaper mockumentary The Paper, which premieres September 18 on Peacock.

The Office follow-up series will also feature Domhnall Gleeson, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, and Oscar Nuñez.

Pitch Perfect actress Kendrick reprised her 2012 voiceover role as Courtney Babcock in Laika's CG-animated short ParaNorman: The Thrifting, which will accompany the newly-remastered 3D original film for a one-week theatrical engagement this Halloween.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.