How Anna Kendrick Has Been Secretly Dating Alex Edelman for Months — After We Were First to Reveal Their Romance
Anna Kendrick's relationship with comedian Alex Edelman is getting serious and she's even met his mom, with the couple having been secretly dating for months.
RadarOnline.com can disclose the Pitch Perfect star, 39, was introduced to family members when they celebrated his 36th birthday in March.
Low-Profile Couple
It comes as we were the first to reveal earlier this month the pair were dating after they were first spotted on a skiing trip together.
Speaking about the relationship, an insider said: "It doesn't seem casual.
"Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hang-outs."
The coy couple were pictured in a car together in Los Angeles on Monday with Edelman behind the wheel and Kendrick in the passenger seat.
Unlucky-In-Love
In March, the Boston-born funnyman was seen lending newly-separated Jessica Alba his coat to keep her warm outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but she quickly shot down any romance rumors.
Edelman is said to have previously embarked on an on/off relationship with Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.
Kendrick previously dated her Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright, her End of Watch onscreen leading man Jake Gyllenhaal, and her Noelle onscreen brother Bill Hader.
Abusive Relationship
But it was the star’s seven-year relationship with her Drinking Buddies cinematographer Ben Richardson, which ended in 2020, that was rumored to have been psychologically abusive.
Without naming names, Kendrick recalled her "awful" gaslighting ex-boyfriend, whom she had considered her "husband" for "all intents and purposes."
"I didn't expect how totally convinced he was of his own victimhood. I think he genuinely believed that I was, like, torturing him," the Another Simple Favor actress recalled to in a podcast last October.
"I was just crying, because I couldn't pretend that things were fine anymore. I just started crying and he screamed in my face, 'You're terrorizing me!' But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized."
She continued: "It was very, very difficult to actually go, 'No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff.' I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."
Kendrick vowed to never get involved with another man – "meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation – unless you are in or have been in therapy."
Unfrosted actor Edelman also co-wrote and co-stars in Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's 13-episode newspaper mockumentary The Paper, which premieres September 18 on Peacock.
The Office follow-up series will also feature Domhnall Gleeson, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, and Oscar Nuñez.
Pitch Perfect actress Kendrick reprised her 2012 voiceover role as Courtney Babcock in Laika's CG-animated short ParaNorman: The Thrifting, which will accompany the newly-remastered 3D original film for a one-week theatrical engagement this Halloween.