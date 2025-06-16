EXCLUSIVE: Anna Kendrick 'Dating' Alex Edelman — We Round Up All the Clues Couple Are in Secret Relationship
Anna Kendrick is notoriously private about her dating life and seldom reveals who she is in a relationship until the news gets out, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now we can report the Pitch Perfect star has embarked on an early new love with comedian Alex Edelman.
Kendrick, 39, and Edelman, 36, first sprouted dating rumors at the Governor's Awards last November.
Edelman, a rising stand-up comedian, was seated at a table across from Kendrick, and the two apparently hit it off. An insider close to a member of Kendrick's inner circle said they started dating soon after.
The source said the first sign of a relationship emerged in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
"Anna was photographed with her lesbian friend Lauren Glucksman at the party," the insider dished. "I've been told Anna and Lauren are only seen out and about publicly when Anna is dating someone – like a deflection for the media."
Couple's Trip
According to the insider, a few weeks later, the friends were spotted on a ski vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for Edelman's 36th birthday.
Around the same time, Kendrick's friend and PR agent Lisa Perkins started following Edelman on Instagram. Her friends have been following him as well.
Meanwhile, the source revealed: "Edelman's mother is following Anna Kendrick on Instagram, so Anna has clearly met Alex's mother/family."
And at the end of May, Kendrick was spotted at a small show where Edelman was performing, testing out new material for his tour.
"The two were seen chatting afterwards," the insider added.
London Calling
The snitching source said the final piece of the puzzle is that Edelman was set to perform comedy shows in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio April 17 and 18, before suddenly canceling them both.
"What's interesting about those two dates?" the insider asked rhetorically. "That's when Anna was in London promoting (her movie) Another Simple Favor."
The Sherlock scooper explained that Kendrick and her friends went out for dinner while there, and all posed for a picture together.
"But who took the photos?" they again asked. "My guess is that it was Alex, who you will never see in a photo with Anna, unless it's a sneaky shot."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Kendrick and Edelman's representatives, but has yet to hear back.
Secret's Out
If true, the secret relationship could rival the level of security Kendrick utilized when dating comedian Bill Hader, whom she dated while keeping the public in the dark for more than a year.
The entertainers had been friends for years before starring alongside each other in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle.
In January 2022, a source told PEOPLE that the pair got together "well after the movie" in 2020.
"They are both very private people," the insider shared. "And with the pandemic (at the time), it was easy to keep it quiet."
The two broke up that June, after two years together.
Kendrick has also dated director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013, and cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020.