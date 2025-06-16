Kendrick, 39, and Edelman, 36, first sprouted dating rumors at the Governor's Awards last November.

Edelman, a rising stand-up comedian, was seated at a table across from Kendrick, and the two apparently hit it off. An insider close to a member of Kendrick's inner circle said they started dating soon after.

The source said the first sign of a relationship emerged in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

"Anna was photographed with her lesbian friend Lauren Glucksman at the party," the insider dished. "I've been told Anna and Lauren are only seen out and about publicly when Anna is dating someone – like a deflection for the media."