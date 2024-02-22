'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Sued Over Alleged Hit-and-Run That Happened Months Before His Death
Angus Cloud has been sued over an alleged hit-and-run that reportedly occurred just months before the late Euphoria star's shocking death. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that a woman named Elizabeth Macias is suing on behalf of herself and a minor child, claiming their February 2023 accident with the now-deceased star in Marina del Rey, CA, left her with a long list of hospital and medical expenses over their injuries.
Marcias accused Cloud of general negligence, property damage, personal injury, loss of wages, and more. She's suing the late actor in access of $25k.
She claimed the HBO actor "did negligently and carelessly own, rent, lease, bail, entrust, operate, repair, and maintain a motor vehicle so as to cause the same to strike Plaintiffs' vehicle, thereby directly and proximately causing the damage complained of herein to Plaintiffs."
"As a direct result of the subject accident, Plaintiffs suffered personal injuries and have incurred and continue to incur hospital and medical expenses, wage loss, loss of earning capacity, property damages and general damages; said amount to be proven at the time of trial," the lawsuit read.
Marcias is demanding compensatory damages and a jury trial. The only problem is that Cloud died in July 2023 at 25 years old.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — a judge appointed Cloud's mother, Lisa, as the administrator of his estate, which was worth at least $1 million at the time of his passing. This means she's responsible for taking on the burden of this lawsuit.
Last year, cops confirmed they were on the hunt for Cloud over the alleged hit-and-run after someone stepped forward to claim that the actor and another male rear-ended a vehicle in a parking lot and took off.
Police declined to call him a suspect then but said they wanted to speak with him about the alleged incident.
As this outlet reported, the HBO star's cause of death was an accidental overdose.
Cloud's toxicology revealed a lethal mix of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, was found in his system. The Alameda County Coroner revealed Angus suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.
Lisa discovered her son's body and made the 911 call to report a "possible overdose."
His mom also told the operator that he didn't have a pulse. The actor had recently returned from a trip to Ireland to scatter his father Conor Hickey's ashes. Cloud's death came just two months after his dad passed away.