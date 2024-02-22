'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Sued Over Alleged Hit-and-Run That Happened Months Before His Death

Angus Cloud has been sued over an alleged hit-and-run that reportedly occurred just months before the late Euphoria star's shocking death. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that a woman named Elizabeth Macias is suing on behalf of herself and a minor child, claiming their February 2023 accident with the now-deceased star in Marina del Rey, CA, left her with a long list of hospital and medical expenses over their injuries.

Angus was only 25 when he tragically died.

Marcias accused Cloud of general negligence, property damage, personal injury, loss of wages, and more. She's suing the late actor in access of $25k.

She claimed the HBO actor "did negligently and carelessly own, rent, lease, bail, entrust, operate, repair, and maintain a motor vehicle so as to cause the same to strike Plaintiffs' vehicle, thereby directly and proximately causing the damage complained of herein to Plaintiffs."