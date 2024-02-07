Angus Cloud's Personal Assistant Sues Late Actor's Estate for $310k Over Alleged Unpaid Commission

In the bombshell docs obtained by RadarOnline.com , the ex-employee is seeking $310k that he claims to have never received. That total was based on the $5k a month rate during Jonathan Kim 's employment from Sept. 2021 to July 2023, according to the lawsuit, which claims the dollar amount stacked up to $115k plus $195k for commission.

A personal assistant who worked for Angus Cloud before his untimely death has filed a lawsuit against the late Euphoria actor's estate, seeking a six-figure payout for money they earned but were allegedly not paid.

That total was based on the $5k a month rate during Jonathan Kim's employment from Sept. 2021 to July 2023, according to the lawsuit which said that dollar amount stacked up to $115k plus $195k for commission.

As part of the lawsuit, the former personal assistant attached a screenshot of text messages exchanged between the late star and Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud , before his shocking passing.

Angus was tragically found dead in July 2023 in his family's Oakland home, and an autopsy report later determined that he had seven different narcotic and prescription drugs in his system at the time, including Adderall, cocaine, and fentanyl.

"Claimant is entitled to ten percent commission for compensation received by Decedent for his brand deals," according to the docs .

"Claimant is entitled to ten percent commission for compensation received by Decedent for his brand deals," according to the docs.

In a text to Lisa, the assistant wrote, "He knows I'm fed up. We argue all the time lately about me always telling him stuff."

"The Administrator of the Estate acknowledged that Decedent should compensate Claimant for his services via text message," according to the filing submitted Feb. 2.

Last fall, we learned that Lisa had asked to be appointed administrator of her late son's estate , considering he died without a will, and a judge granted her request.

"Me too. I always tell him that if you take care of things you have to do, no one has to 'nag!' I think the amount of drugs he takes all day every day immobilizes him in every way," Lisa allegedly wrote in response on Aug. 7, 2022, while venting about her son's vices. "If he needs you to do so much for him, (and he does) he needs to pay you a monthly assistant's salary before he loses your friendship in a major blowup. I totally understand your friendship."

In a separate message, Cloud appeared to address the assistant's financial concerns.

"My bad my g you just said you ain't have bread. can't have my business patna out here pockets light bro plus that not even 10% what we [just made at] that evnt bra," Cloud allegedly responded.