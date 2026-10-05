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EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Plans New Life Abroad as Twins Grow Up

Angelina Jolie plans a new life abroad as her twins grow up and prepare for their own next chapters.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie has been planning a new life abroad as her twins grow up and prepare for their own next chapters.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie is ready to dive into a busy new life as a global citizen once she leaves Los Angeles behind – but the Oscar winner's epic plans are making her six kids nervous, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie, who recently put her L.A. home on the market for $30million, admitted: "It's the end of a certain time for me."

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Kids Concerned Over Angelina’s Well-Being

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Following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie said she planned to leave California once her youngest children turned 18.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie said she planned to leave California once her youngest children turned 18.

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The Maleficent movie witch, 51, was forced to keep California as her home base following her contentious 2016 split with Brad Pitt – father of her children – and shared two years ago: "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."

Now that her youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, hit that milestone in July, she's raring for a change and reveals she'll likely be living "out of the States."

But sources told RadarOnline.com the twins and their siblings – Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20 – are concerned for the well-being of their frail-looking mom, who is as famous for her humanitarian efforts as she is for her acting.

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Jolie's Children 'Anxious' Over Her Risky Passions

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Vivienne and Knox are among Jolie's children reportedly concerned about her plans for extensive travel.
Source: Picjer/imageSPACE / MEGA

Vivienne and Knox are among Jolie's children reportedly concerned about her plans for extensive travel.

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"This is something she's wanted for so long, and they are very happy for her, but that doesn't stop them from being pretty anxious about it," an insider said.

"She's planning to go back full steam into her most risky passions: her motorcycle, flying, doing field work in conflict zones.

"This is their mother. Of course, they are going to worry about her. They would never tell her not to pursue her passions.

"In fact, they are encouraging her to travel as far and wide as she needs to, but they do want some guardrails and promises from her that she will take precautions."

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Angelina Vows to Be ‘Sensible’ Despite Risks

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Jolie's children are encouraging her to travel while taking precautions.
Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jolie's children are encouraging her to travel while taking precautions.

According to the insider, Jolie has "sworn up and down" she will be sensible.

But the source added: "The reality is, with the things she wants to do – and the places she wants to go – the risk is inherent. She has much she wants to do and see. This next chapter is going to be very full on."

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