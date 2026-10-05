EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Plans New Life Abroad as Twins Grow Up

The Maleficent movie witch, 51, was forced to keep California as her home base following her contentious 2016 split with Brad Pitt – father of her children – and shared two years ago: "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."

Now that her youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, hit that milestone in July, she's raring for a change and reveals she'll likely be living "out of the States."

But sources told RadarOnline.com the twins and their siblings – Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20 – are concerned for the well-being of their frail-looking mom, who is as famous for her humanitarian efforts as she is for her acting.