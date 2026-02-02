Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Crazed Hollywood Catfight Explodes — As 'Maleficent' Witch Angelina Jolie is 'Fuming' Nicole Kidman 'Stole Her Crime Role'

Angelina Jolie is allegedly fuming after Nicole Kidman landed a crime role tied to 'Maleficent.'
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is allegedly fuming after Nicole Kidman landed a crime role tied to 'Maleficent.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman's buzzy new role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta has reignited a decades-long feud between her and Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Aussie star, 58, is earning early raves for her performance on the Amazon Prime crime thriller Scarpetta, based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling series about a medical examiner who solves murders in her spare time.

Article continues below advertisement

Angie Fumes After Losing Role

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Nicole Kidman's role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta reignited reported tensions with Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Nicole Kidman's role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta reignited reported tensions with Angelina Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

But Jolie, 50, who has long wanted to play the role, is seeing red after losing it to Kidman.

"Angie is angry and says the project was 'stolen' from her," said a source. "But the truth is she got outplayed because Nicole understands the current film and TV industry better," dished the insider. "By comparison, Angie lives in a bit of a bubble."

Aloof and somewhat arrogant, she doesn't court Hollywood's movers and shakers the way Kidman does. "Angelina is beautiful and culturally important, and she's wonderful at playing various versions of herself," said the insider. And of course, she has impeccable credentials and is admired for her philanthropy, but Kidman is the better businesswoman.

And it's helped the Babygirl star that she's created a giant television operation – over the last 10 years, she's worked with a team of executives to bring a long series of prestige hits, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Perfect Couple, Lioness and Expats, to fruition, with more projects in development.

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime Rivalry Reignites Again

Article continues below advertisement
Jolie 'believed the 'Scarpetta' project was taken from her' after Kidman landed the role.
Source: MEGA

Jolie 'believed the 'Scarpetta' project was taken from her' after Kidman landed the role.

Article continues below advertisement

"Scarpetta could become a new peak for Nicole, and she's already chomping at the bit to dive back into the Big Little Lies universe with Reese Witherspoon. She does not stop," said the source.

Kidman "stealing" the Scarpetta role from Jolie is just the latest chapter in a rivalry that kicked off when Jolie replaced Kidman opposite Brad Pitt in 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the movie that changed the course of the Maleficent star's life.

The source said: "The dark dynamic between Angelina and Nicole goes back years.

"They both came on the scene around the same time, but Angelina was from a Hollywood family, and Kidman was an Australian who made her own luck and broke through by capturing Tom Cruise's attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Past Sides Still Divide

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
New hope emerges for fallen Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase as friends, fans and a co-star offer support.

EXCLUSIVE: New Hope for Fallen Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase — How Friends, Fans and Co-Star Are Set to Save Him From Life on Streets

Hilaria Baldwin's cash grab claims center on diva video messages sold for quick bucks.

Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Crass Cash Grab — With Dollar-Desperate Diva Shilling Video Messages for Quick Bucks

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Kidman outpaced Angelina Jolie by navigating Hollywood deals more strategically over time.
Source: MEGA

A source said Kidman outpaced Angelina Jolie by navigating Hollywood deals more strategically over time.

Fueling Jolie's fury is her belief that Kidman always sided with Jennifer Aniston in the long-running battle over Pitt.

According to the source: "Angie has never gotten over the fact that Nicole was Team Jen. She felt very unfairly judged at the time, and she's never let that go."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.