EXCLUSIVE: Crazed Hollywood Catfight Explodes — As 'Maleficent' Witch Angelina Jolie is 'Fuming' Nicole Kidman 'Stole Her Crime Role'

But Jolie, 50, who has long wanted to play the role, is seeing red after losing it to Kidman.

"Angie is angry and says the project was 'stolen' from her," said a source. "But the truth is she got outplayed because Nicole understands the current film and TV industry better," dished the insider. "By comparison, Angie lives in a bit of a bubble."

Aloof and somewhat arrogant, she doesn't court Hollywood's movers and shakers the way Kidman does. "Angelina is beautiful and culturally important, and she's wonderful at playing various versions of herself," said the insider. And of course, she has impeccable credentials and is admired for her philanthropy, but Kidman is the better businesswoman.

And it's helped the Babygirl star that she's created a giant television operation – over the last 10 years, she's worked with a team of executives to bring a long series of prestige hits, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Perfect Couple, Lioness and Expats, to fruition, with more projects in development.