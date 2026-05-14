EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Will 'Evade Justice' Because Royals Fear 'Dirty Linen' Being Exposed and 'Blackmail' by Ex-Prince, Expert Claims
May 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will likely "evade justice" despite his February arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A top royal expert predicts no charges will ever be filed against the former prince, as his family members are terrified a court case could lead to the airing of dirty laundry and even blackmail by the disgruntled former Duke of York.
Public Is 'Being Prepared for No Charges to be Laid'
During a May 12 appearance on Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast, he asked Windsor's biographer, Andrew Lownie, "Do you think that Andrew will actually evade justice after all of this?
"Yes, I think he will. I mean, we're already being prepared for no charges to be laid. The last thing the royal family wants is all their dirty linen aired in public," the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author predicted.
Lownie went on to explain his reasoning, saying, "So, I think it can go different ways. One is to say that he was never a public servant. He was just a royal secondment, so that malfeasance doesn't work," referring to Windsor serving as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.
Windsor sent confidential trip details and sensitive trade information in emails to Epstein, which was revealed in a document drop by the Department of Justice in January, leading to his arrest.
Andrew Windsor Unlikely to be Charged Related to Epstein Sex Trafficking
Lownie doubts that Windsor will ever be brought to justice when it comes to his alleged sexual activities with Epstein's trafficking victims.
His most notable accuser, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide in April 2025, and the author doesn't think any other women are willing to come forward.
"I think we may have difficulties getting women to give evidence for the sex trafficking. I think the line will be, he's not going to get a fair trial because of the publicity," Lownie shared.
Andrew Windsor Would Likely Call King Charles Into Court
"The danger is that he wants to call his brother to give evidence in the court, which he's entitled to do. And, of course, the king couldn't appear in his own court," could also complicate matters, according to Lownie, while referring to King Charles III.
There is also the fear that members of the royal family may have known more about Windsor's sick proclivities than they have let on, as Lownie explained, "The worry of blackmail behind the scenes, saying, 'Look, why am I being fingered when you guys all knew about it and did nothing?'
He believes Charles stripping his younger brother of his royal titles and exiling him to a property on the Sandringham estate may ultimately be enough to keep the controversy at bay until Prince William ascends to the throne.
"So, I agree, it's been kicked into the long grass and the hope that there will be a new reign and everyone will have forgotten, and they can kind of bury the whole story," he revealed.
King Charles Vowed 'The Law Must Take It's Course'
After Windsor's arrest, the king released a statement saying, "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities, while pledging his support for cooperation.
Charles added, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
Lownie told Sykes he was skeptical about the monarch's vow, noting, "I share your cynicism that, you know, whatever the King says about the law following its course, the law will know that this is not somewhere it wants to go."