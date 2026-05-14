EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Will 'Evade Justice' Because Royals Fear 'Dirty Linen' Being Exposed and 'Blackmail' by Ex-Prince, Expert Claims

During a May 12 appearance on Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast, he asked Windsor's biographer, Andrew Lownie, "Do you think that Andrew will actually evade justice after all of this?

"Yes, I think he will. I mean, we're already being prepared for no charges to be laid. The last thing the royal family wants is all their dirty linen aired in public," the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author predicted.

Lownie went on to explain his reasoning, saying, "So, I think it can go different ways. One is to say that he was never a public servant. He was just a royal secondment, so that malfeasance doesn't work," referring to Windsor serving as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.

Windsor sent confidential trip details and sensitive trade information in emails to Epstein, which was revealed in a document drop by the Department of Justice in January, leading to his arrest.