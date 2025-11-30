EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Final Humiliation — Disgraced Duke Being Urged to Surrender His Passport So He Can't Escape Lawmakers' Scrutiny Over His Shameful Epstein Friendship
Nov. 30 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been hit with what insiders told RadarOnline.com is his "final humiliation," with senior figures urging the disgraced former duke to surrender his passport to prevent him from leaving the country as scrutiny intensifies over his long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The ex-prince – who has been stripped of all his royal titles and official role after a civil settlement with Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre and renewed attention on his friendship with the convicted abuser – is again under huge political and legal pressure.
Passport Surrender to Prevent 'Flight Risk'
The call for him to hand over his travel documents follows the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate, now being examined by the House Oversight Committee in Washington, and a fresh review by London's Metropolitan Police into the conduct of his former protection officers.
A source familiar with the committee's review said, "What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged."
"There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear – and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now."
Another insider added: "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place."
The warnings echo comments privately circulating among officials after the newly released communications suggested deeper involvement between Andrew and Epstein than previously acknowledged.
A source explained: "There's a sense that, if the door were left open, Andrew might mirror other ex-royals who slipped off to the Middle East when scrutiny mounted. Some within the family wouldn't necessarily oppose that. But if there's any intention to hold him to account, his freedom to travel has to be limited."
Did He Investigate Virginia Giuffre?
The heightened scrutiny coincides with revelations the Met has begun examining phone records, emails, and notebooks belonging to several of Andrew's former Personal Protection Officers (PPOs), after allegations he asked them to dig up compromising information on Giuffre more than a decade ago.
Among these claims is an allegation that in 2011, he passed on Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to a bodyguard and asked him to investigate.
Police are now working to determine whether these actions could amount to assisting misconduct in public office.
A law-enforcement source said: "Investigators want clarity on what Andrew told his protection officers to do and whether any of those requests crossed professional boundaries. The goal is to assess if the situation warrants a more comprehensive inquiry."
The Met has confirmed about the probe into whether Andrew used his bodyguard team to try and dig up dirt on Giuffre: "Following recent media reporting on the actions of officers in relation to this matter, we are considering whether any further assessment or review is necessary."
According to officials briefed on the process, at least two former personal protection officers have so far been questioned.
Facing Calls for US Congressional Testimony
Andrew is also facing calls to testify in front of Congress in the U.S. about his Epstein friendship.
Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have formally requested he sit for a transcribed interview, though they lack the power to subpoena him as he is not a US citizen.
Giuffre repeatedly alleged Andrew had sex with her when she was 17, before she took her life this year, aged 41.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Boom is 'Overwhelming Cosmetic Surgeons With Bookings' — Despite Critics Blasting it Makes Patients 'Look Like Maleficent and the Dummy From Saw'
Overwhelming Pressure and No Escape
The scandal has also deepened Andrew's personal turmoil.
After being stripped of his titles by his older brother King Charles, 77, he has agreed to leave Royal Lodge, the Windsor property where he had lived for 17 years.
One source said: "Andrew is facing overwhelming pressure. Each fresh revelation pulls him deeper into a narrative he is desperate to distance himself from, yet he has nowhere to go. Investigators and lawmakers worry that, if he feels trapped, he could attempt to slip out of reach – which is why his passport is under discussion."