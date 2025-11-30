EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Final Humiliation — Disgraced Duke Being Urged to Surrender His Passport So He Can't Escape Lawmakers' Scrutiny Over His Shameful Epstein Friendship

The ex-prince – who has been stripped of all his royal titles and official role after a civil settlement with Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre and renewed attention on his friendship with the convicted abuser – is again under huge political and legal pressure.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been hit with what insiders told RadarOnline.com is his "final humiliation," with senior figures urging the disgraced former duke to surrender his passport to prevent him from leaving the country as scrutiny intensifies over his long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The call for him to hand over his travel documents follows the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate, now being examined by the House Oversight Committee in Washington, and a fresh review by London's Metropolitan Police into the conduct of his former protection officers.

A source familiar with the committee's review said, "What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged."

"There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear – and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now."

Another insider added: "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place."

The warnings echo comments privately circulating among officials after the newly released communications suggested deeper involvement between Andrew and Epstein than previously acknowledged.

A source explained: "There's a sense that, if the door were left open, Andrew might mirror other ex-royals who slipped off to the Middle East when scrutiny mounted. Some within the family wouldn't necessarily oppose that. But if there's any intention to hold him to account, his freedom to travel has to be limited."