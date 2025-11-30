Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Final Humiliation — Disgraced Duke Being Urged to Surrender His Passport So He Can't Escape Lawmakers' Scrutiny Over His Shameful Epstein Friendship

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor will now have to give up his passport.

Nov. 30 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been hit with what insiders told RadarOnline.com is his "final humiliation," with senior figures urging the disgraced former duke to surrender his passport to prevent him from leaving the country as scrutiny intensifies over his long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The ex-prince – who has been stripped of all his royal titles and official role after a civil settlement with Epstein sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre and renewed attention on his friendship with the convicted abuser – is again under huge political and legal pressure.

Article continues below advertisement

Passport Surrender to Prevent 'Flight Risk'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Officials have urged Andrew to surrender his passport.

Article continues below advertisement

The call for him to hand over his travel documents follows the release of internal emails from Epstein's estate, now being examined by the House Oversight Committee in Washington, and a fresh review by London's Metropolitan Police into the conduct of his former protection officers.

A source familiar with the committee's review said, "What's emerging suggests Andrew's involvement with Epstein went far beyond what he has acknowledged."

"There's real worry that, if the pressure increases, he could try to get out of the country and disappear – and many feel he needs to surrender his passport to police now."

Another insider added: "Andrew now needs to be viewed as a potential flight risk. Advisers around him know that scrutiny on his links to Epstein is only going to intensify, and there are fears he could quietly move abroad if safeguards are not put in place."

The warnings echo comments privately circulating among officials after the newly released communications suggested deeper involvement between Andrew and Epstein than previously acknowledged.

A source explained: "There's a sense that, if the door were left open, Andrew might mirror other ex-royals who slipped off to the Middle East when scrutiny mounted. Some within the family wouldn't necessarily oppose that. But if there's any intention to hold him to account, his freedom to travel has to be limited."

Article continues below advertisement

Did He Investigate Virginia Giuffre?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The House Oversight Committee has examined internal Epstein emails.

Article continues below advertisement

The heightened scrutiny coincides with revelations the Met has begun examining phone records, emails, and notebooks belonging to several of Andrew's former Personal Protection Officers (PPOs), after allegations he asked them to dig up compromising information on Giuffre more than a decade ago.

Among these claims is an allegation that in 2011, he passed on Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to a bodyguard and asked him to investigate.

Police are now working to determine whether these actions could amount to assisting misconduct in public office.

A law-enforcement source said: "Investigators want clarity on what Andrew told his protection officers to do and whether any of those requests crossed professional boundaries. The goal is to assess if the situation warrants a more comprehensive inquiry."

The Met has confirmed about the probe into whether Andrew used his bodyguard team to try and dig up dirt on Giuffre: "Following recent media reporting on the actions of officers in relation to this matter, we are considering whether any further assessment or review is necessary."

According to officials briefed on the process, at least two former personal protection officers have so far been questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Facing Calls for US Congressional Testimony

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew passed Virginia Giuffre's personal details to a protection officer in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew is also facing calls to testify in front of Congress in the U.S. about his Epstein friendship.

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have formally requested he sit for a transcribed interview, though they lack the power to subpoena him as he is not a US citizen.

Giuffre repeatedly alleged Andrew had sex with her when she was 17, before she took her life this year, aged 41.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Karoline Leavitt

EXCLUSIVE: 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Boom is 'Overwhelming Cosmetic Surgeons With Bookings' — Despite Critics Blasting it Makes Patients 'Look Like Maleficent and the Dummy From Saw'

Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Why Secret Files 'Holding Definitive Truth About Princess Diana's Death' Will Stay Buried For Almost 60 Years

Article continues below advertisement

Overwhelming Pressure and No Escape

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: mega

Andrew agreed to leave Royal Lodge after 17 years

The scandal has also deepened Andrew's personal turmoil.

After being stripped of his titles by his older brother King Charles, 77, he has agreed to leave Royal Lodge, the Windsor property where he had lived for 17 years.

One source said: "Andrew is facing overwhelming pressure. Each fresh revelation pulls him deeper into a narrative he is desperate to distance himself from, yet he has nowhere to go. Investigators and lawmakers worry that, if he feels trapped, he could attempt to slip out of reach – which is why his passport is under discussion."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.