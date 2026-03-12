EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'In Therapy' Over Fears He's Going 'Stir Crazy' As He Exists Under 'King Charles-Imposed House Arrest'

Photographs taken near Marsh Farm show extensive new security features installed around the property. A six-foot fence has been erected behind an existing wooden barrier, while additional fencing has been added along the side of the farmhouse.

CCTV cameras and powerful outdoor security lighting have also been installed, and airspace restrictions above the estate have reportedly been tightened.

A notice posted near the property warns visitors not to approach and states that journalists and photographers are prohibited from entering the grounds of the Sandringham estate.

One insider said such measures are designed both to prevent intrusion and to keep Windsor's movements largely invisible.

Another royal source said the King's advisers see the arrangement as a necessary step to shield the monarchy from further reputational damage.

They added: "There is a clear effort to draw a boundary between the constitutional role of the monarch and the personal difficulties facing Andrew Windsor. The view within the palace is that the institution must not be defined by his legal problems."

Sources familiar with the renovation work said Marsh Farm had been empty for some time before plans were drawn up for Windsor's relocation.

One source involved in the project said: "The building required substantial refurbishment regardless of who would eventually live there, but the scale of security measures has become far more extensive because of Andrew Windsor's situation."