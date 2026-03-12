EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'In Therapy' Over Fears He's Going 'Stir Crazy' As He Exists Under 'King Charles-Imposed House Arrest'
March 11 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has entered therapy amid fears he is "going stir crazy" while living under what insiders describe as a form of "house arrest" unofficially imposed by King Charles at a secluded property on the Sandringham estate.
Windsor, 66, the younger brother of Charles, 77, is retreating from public life to Marsh Farm, a heavily secured farmhouse on the monarch's privately owned Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
The move follows his arrest on February 19 on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations he shared sensitive information with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
Windsor was released after nearly 12 hours in police custody and remains under investigation. Epstein, who had long been associated with the disgraced royal, died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York.
Therapy Begins As Isolation Takes Psychological Toll
Preparations at Marsh Farm have intensified in recent weeks as renovations and security upgrades continue at the property where Windsor is expected to live while the controversy surrounding him unfolds.
According to a palace source familiar with the arrangements, the situation has taken a "huge" psychological toll on the former royal.
They told us: "Andrew has begun therapy because there are genuine fears he was going stir crazy while living under what people inside the palace describe as King Charles-imposed house arrest."
The insider added Windsor has been assigned a specialist counsellor.
They said: "He is in the early stages of therapy after being assigned a counsellor who specializes in celebrities and members of royal families who struggle with intense public scrutiny."
Palace Strategy Aims To Keep Andrew Out Of Public View
The arrangement at Sandringham is widely viewed by royal aides as part of a broader strategy to remove Windsor from public view while investigators continue examining his connections to Epstein.
The same source said the restrictions surrounding the property are deliberate.
They added: "From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level, limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers."
According to insiders, the move effectively confines Windsor to a tightly controlled environment funded by his older brother.
One palace insider said: "Effectively, Andrew Windsor is living under a kind of house arrest. It is not a legal order, but the understanding is very clear, if he wishes to continue living comfortably under the King's financial support, he must remain out of the public eye."
Security Tightened Around Marsh Farm Residence
Photographs taken near Marsh Farm show extensive new security features installed around the property. A six-foot fence has been erected behind an existing wooden barrier, while additional fencing has been added along the side of the farmhouse.
CCTV cameras and powerful outdoor security lighting have also been installed, and airspace restrictions above the estate have reportedly been tightened.
A notice posted near the property warns visitors not to approach and states that journalists and photographers are prohibited from entering the grounds of the Sandringham estate.
One insider said such measures are designed both to prevent intrusion and to keep Windsor's movements largely invisible.
Another royal source said the King's advisers see the arrangement as a necessary step to shield the monarchy from further reputational damage.
They added: "There is a clear effort to draw a boundary between the constitutional role of the monarch and the personal difficulties facing Andrew Windsor. The view within the palace is that the institution must not be defined by his legal problems."
Sources familiar with the renovation work said Marsh Farm had been empty for some time before plans were drawn up for Windsor's relocation.
One source involved in the project said: "The building required substantial refurbishment regardless of who would eventually live there, but the scale of security measures has become far more extensive because of Andrew Windsor's situation."