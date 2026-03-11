Epstein's 'Secret' Baby Bombshell: Vile Pedo Welcomed a Child With 'a Perfect' Blonde Woman — According to One Of His Victims
March 11 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told one of his victims that he was the father of a secret baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sick pedophile reportedly pointed to a photo of a blonde woman on a beach inside his $80million Manhattan townhouse and confessed, "This is the mother of my child," according to newly released files from the Justice Department.
Jeffrey Epstein Claimed the Mother of His Child Was 'Perfect'
The alleged victim told FBI investigators in February 2020 that Epstein abused her for years, starting when she was 16 years old.
The woman claimed Epstein described the mother of his child in the photograph as "perfect" and that "her husband will be very lucky."
Epstein was so enamored of the alleged mother of his child that he had a mold made of her torso into a sculpture that he displayed in his New York City mansion.
The late financier's brother, Mark, has long denied that Epstein ever had a child, despite other documents in various DOJ drops claiming he was a dad.
The money manager was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
Jeffrey Epstein Appeared With a Baby in DOJ Photos
One photo from the DOJ dump showed Epstein inside the New York City townhouse, cradling a baby wearing a pink jumper, with the child's face covered by a large black redaction.
In another, Epstein had his arm around a blonde woman wearing a black turtleneck, matching boots, and a red miniskirt. She was holding a baby in her arms as the convicted s-- offender sported a big smile while looking towards the little one's face. Both the woman and the child had their faces redacted as in the other snapshot.
It's unclear whether the baby in the two photos was the same infant or who the child and the woman are.
Sarah Ferguson Was Told Jeffrey Epstein Had a Baby Boy
Sarah Ferguson claimed her ex-husband, Andrew Windsor, told her Epstein welcomed a son in a congratulatory email the scandalous former Duchess of York sent her "supreme friend" in September 2011.
"Don't know if you are still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," the ex-royal wrote.
She added, "Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Wanted Trafficking Victims to Have Their Babies
Two of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre and Johanna Sjoberg, claimed both he and his former girlfriend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, approached them about having the pedophile's child for the duo to raise.
In her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, published in October 2025, Giuffre claimed the pair "pleaded' with her to "have our baby," along with the promise of around-the-clock nannies, a mansion in either Palm Beach, Florida, or New York City, and "an astronomical figure of $200,000 per month" allowance.
Giuffre wrote she was terrified the duo wanted the baby for the purpose of trafficking the child later on.
"There was no way I wanted to bring a child into the world for them to raise. What if the baby were female? Was the plan for Epstein and Maxwell to have me bring that little girl up until she reached puberty, then hand her over for them to abuse?" Windsor's alleged s-- trafficking victim wondered.
Giuffre, who was 18 at the time of the request, said it "pushed me past my breaking point."
"Epstein and Maxwell had made so many demands that I had met, ignoring my own feelings in the hope of pleasing them. But this proposal would endanger another person: a helpless child. It was a bridge too far," she wrote while alive.