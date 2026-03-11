Epstein's 'Secret' Baby Bombshell: Vile Pedo Welcomed a Child With 'a Perfect' Blonde Woman — According to One Of His Victims

The alleged victim told FBI investigators in February 2020 that Epstein abused her for years, starting when she was 16 years old.

The woman claimed Epstein described the mother of his child in the photograph as "perfect" and that "her husband will be very lucky."

Epstein was so enamored of the alleged mother of his child that he had a mold made of her torso into a sculpture that he displayed in his New York City mansion.

The late financier's brother, Mark, has long denied that Epstein ever had a child, despite other documents in various DOJ drops claiming he was a dad.

The money manager was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.