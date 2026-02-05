EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff Mutiny — By King's Approval! How Palace Flunkies 'Have Been Given Permission to Refuse to Serve Shamed Andrew Windsor'

The former Duke of York, 65, younger brother of King Charles III , 77, was moved this week from Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he had lived for more than two decades, to Wood Farm on the monarch's Norfolk estate.

Creepy ex- Prince Andrew has triggered an unprecedented internal revolt among royal household staff after being relocated to the Sandringham estate, with sources telling RadarOnline.com workers have been explicitly permitted to refuse to serve him following fresh scrutiny linked to the newly released U.S. Justice Department files on his old pal Jeffrey Epstein .

It came amid mounting unease inside the palace over Andrew's public visibility and renewed attention on his past associations, including material resurfacing in the latest tranche of U.S. Department of Justice Epstein documents.

According to a source familiar with staffing arrangements, palace aides were told they could step back from duties involving Andrew if they felt uncomfortable.

The insider told us: "Staff members have been made aware that the decision has full backing from the highest level and that no one will be pressured into working directly with Andrew.

"A growing number of employees have already made it clear they want to step aside, not out of defiance, but because they feel deeply uncomfortable being linked to him in any capacity."