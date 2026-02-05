Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff Mutiny — By King's Approval! How Palace Flunkies 'Have Been Given Permission to Refuse to Serve Shamed Andrew Windsor'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Former Prince Andrew has triggered an unprecedented internal revolt among royal household staff

Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Creepy ex-Prince Andrew has triggered an unprecedented internal revolt among royal household staff after being relocated to the Sandringham estate, with sources telling RadarOnline.com workers have been explicitly permitted to refuse to serve him following fresh scrutiny linked to the newly released U.S. Justice Department files on his old pal Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, 65, younger brother of King Charles III, 77, was moved this week from Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he had lived for more than two decades, to Wood Farm on the monarch's Norfolk estate.

Palace Staff Allowed to Decline Working With Prince Andrew

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew moved from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm this week.

It came amid mounting unease inside the palace over Andrew's public visibility and renewed attention on his past associations, including material resurfacing in the latest tranche of U.S. Department of Justice Epstein documents.

According to a source familiar with staffing arrangements, palace aides were told they could step back from duties involving Andrew if they felt uncomfortable.

The insider told us: "Staff members have been made aware that the decision has full backing from the highest level and that no one will be pressured into working directly with Andrew.

"A growing number of employees have already made it clear they want to step aside, not out of defiance, but because they feel deeply uncomfortable being linked to him in any capacity."

King Charles Approves Measures to Protect Royal Employees

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA/DOJ

New files renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Another insider described Andrew as a "total pariah" within the royal system, adding the instruction had been approved by the King himself as a way to protect staff welfare while minimizing disruption at Sandringham.

Our source added: "It is an extraordinary step in palace terms, but the overriding view is that personal boundaries come first.

"If close contact creates discomfort or anxiety, no one is expected to simply put up with it for the sake of protocol."

Andrew's eviction from Royal Lodge came days after the new Epstein files contained a skin-crawling image of Andrew on all fours leaning over a blonde woman lying on a floor, with her face obscured in the photo to protect her identity.

New Epstein Documents Heighten Pressure on Prince Andrew

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Employees expressed discomfort about working with him.

It has been cited as further shameful evidence of Andrew's judgment lapses, despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing and his claim that he cut ties with Epstein years earlier.

A legal source following the U.S. disclosures said: "The problem for Andrew is not the emergence of any fresh allegation, but the cumulative picture these documents paint.

"They underline just how closely intertwined he was with Epstein's circle, and that context alone explains why the palace is determined to keep as much distance as possible."

During his temporary stay at Wood Farm, Andrew is being supported by domestic staff drawn from the wider Sandringham household, though sources say that arrangement may be short-lived.

He is expected to move into Marsh Farm, a nearby property on the estate, once renovations are complete.

Prince Andrew Isolated at Sandringham Amid Eviction

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The palace limited Andrew’s public visibility after the controversy.

One palace insider said: "The guidance could not be clearer – the well-being of staff takes precedence over everything else. If honoring that means limiting the number of people willing to work with Andrew to a very small group, then that outcome has been accepted."

The source added Andrew may still return to Windsor intermittently to finalize the move from Royal Lodge.

The decision follows frustration within the royal family over Andrew's continued visibility, including being seen riding around Windsor and acknowledging members of the public.

A source said these appearances were the "final straw" that prompted the King to act decisively.

While Andrew remains a member of the royal family, he no longer carries out public duties and has been stripped of military titles and patronages.

The latest developments underline how deeply isolated he has become, as palace officials balance institutional reputation against the personal fallout of the Epstein scandal, which continues to cast a long shadow on the monarchy.

