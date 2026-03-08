EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Plotting to Use Royal Family Secrets to Dodge Jail'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Prince Andrew is threatening to deploy what insiders describe as "royal family secrets" as leverage in a bid to protect himself from the prospect he may be jailed, escalating tensions at the heart of the monarchy after his unprecedented arrest. Andrew Windsor, 66, became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested when police detained him at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Source: MEGA Andrew Windsor has threatened to deploy 'royal family secrets' as leverage against potential jail time, sources have claimed.

He was released after questioning and remains under investigation. The arrest followed years of controversy over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and renewed scrutiny over his conduct as a former trade envoy. King Charles III, 77, who is undergoing cancer treatment, responded with a public statement pledging his "full and whole-hearted support and cooperation" with the investigation, adding: "The law must take its course."

Andrew Windsor's 'Personal Humiliation'

Source: MEGA The former prince felt his arrest was not just about legal matter but a personal humiliation, insiders noted.

A source close to Andrew said, "He feels backed into a corner with nowhere to turn. The arrest was not just a legal shock but a profound personal humiliation. "From his perspective, he has been effectively cut loose – left to manage the storm on his own while the institution closes ranks and moves forward without him. "Watching official engagements continue uninterrupted while he was being questioned has only deepened that sense of abandonment." The insider continued: "Andrew cannot reconcile the idea that he alone should carry the full weight of this scrutiny. He maintains that the social and professional networks under examination were not exclusive to him. "In his view, others were present in the same environments, attended the same events, and moved in similar circles." The source added: "He believes it is fundamentally unfair that he has become the singular focal point while the broader context is, as he sees it, being quietly ignored. That conviction is fueling much of his anger and his determination to push back. He could also basically use royal secrets only he knows as a bargaining chip to keep him out of jail if his case goes that far."

'He Sees the Information He Possesses as Leverage'

Source: MEGA Andrew Windsor is said to have gathered detailed records of emails and messages to protect his interests.

Another source familiar with Andrew's legal strategy said, "His immediate focus is self-preservation. Everything else is secondary. "He is acutely aware of what is at stake and is taking a highly methodical approach - reviewing old communications, safeguarding emails and messages, reconstructing schedules, and noting who was present at which events. He wants a detailed record that, in his view, tells a fuller story than the one currently circulating." The insider continued: "Andrew is convinced that if he is required to provide a comprehensive account if his actions and life inside the royal family to investigators, it will not portray him as an isolated actor. He believes he can demonstrate that decisions and associations existed within a broader context, not in a vacuum. That belief underpins his determination to cooperate on his own terms. "There is also a strategic dimension. He sees the information he possesses as leverage – not necessarily to deploy recklessly, but as protection." "Whether it ultimately serves as a negotiating position behind closed doors or forms part of a public rebuttal is unclear. What is clear is that he has no intention of fading quietly into the background. He is preparing for a protracted fight," the source noted.

Source: MEGA King Charles III pledged his full and wholehearted cooperation with the ongoing investigation.