EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Only Place in Britain Where Disgraced Andrew Windsor is Still Called a 'Prince' — And the Tiny Reason That Will Never Change
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew may have lost his military titles, royal patronages, and public role – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the one quiet corner where the suspected perv remains immortalized as a prince.
It's thanks to a residential street in Birmingham, England, whose name residents say they have little desire to change.
Prince Andrew Way Details
The street – Prince Andrew Crescent in Rubery – was built decades ago as part of a housing estate themed around the royal family, with neighboring roads named Prince Edward Drive, Prince Charles Close, and Prince Philip Close.
While Andrew, 65, formerly known as a prince and the Duke of York, was stripped of his royal privileges following his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, the name of the crescent has endured, largely for practical rather than sentimental reasons.
Residents have now said the issue of possibly renaming the road resurfaced after Andrew's fall from grace, but unlike other parts of the U.K. that have opted to try and remove his name from their roads, the Birmingham street is set to remain untouched.
Last year, Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland confirmed Prince Andrew Way would be renamed, citing community concern and reputational impact.
Residents Not 'Judging' the Disgraced Royal
But one resident of Prince Andrew Crescent said: "Once you've lived with a street name for years, it becomes part of how you think about your home.
"Even if it were officially changed, it would always be Prince Andrew Crescent to me. There are also very real practical worries, like mail delivery and official records, and I believe most people here would rather avoid that disruption and leave things as they are."
Other residents echoed that view, emphasizing inconvenience over controversy.
One local added, "I don't see it as my place to sit in judgment of Andrew. That is something for God, not for neighbors on a quiet street.
"I have lived here since the houses were first built, and from my perspective, there is no real purpose in changing the name now. Much of the fuss has been driven by newspaper headlines rather than anything that affects daily life here."
And another resident, who declined to be named, said: "Honestly, it doesn't bother us at all, and we really don't want the inconvenience that would come with changing it.
"You have to ask what the alternative would even be. We're comfortable living here as it is and don't feel strongly enough to go through the hassle of a rename."
The reluctance stands in contrast to Andrew's broader isolation since his now infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview on his relationship with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide. But not everyone nearby shares the indifference.
One Prince Andrew Crescent resident said about supporting a name change for the area: "I would fully support changing the street name. Personally, I wouldn't feel comfortable living on a road with that association, and it's certainly not somewhere I would choose to buy a home. I think the name carries baggage that many people would rather avoid."
For now, Birmingham City Council has received no formal request to alter the street name, meaning Prince Andrew Crescent remains one of the few places in Britain where the disgraced royal still carries his former title, preserved not by loyalty but by logistics.
Meanwhile, Andrew has been met with a fresh wave of outrage after snaps of him in the newly released Epstein files showed his pally exchanges with the pedophile, and an image of the ex-royal straddling a woman on the floor while on all fours.