It's thanks to a residential street in Birmingham, England, whose name residents say they have little desire to change.

Prince Andrew may have lost his military titles, royal patronages, and public role – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the one quiet corner where the suspected perv remains immortalized as a prince.

Ex-Prince Andrew has kept his name on a residential street in Birmingham.

Last year, Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland confirmed Prince Andrew Way would be renamed, citing community concern and reputational impact.

Residents have now said the issue of possibly renaming the road resurfaced after Andrew's fall from grace, but unlike other parts of the U.K. that have opted to try and remove his name from their roads, the Birmingham street is set to remain untouched.

While Andrew, 65, formerly known as a prince and the Duke of York, was stripped of his royal privileges following his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein , the name of the crescent has endured, largely for practical rather than sentimental reasons.

The street – Prince Andrew Crescent in Rubery – was built decades ago as part of a housing estate themed around the royal family, with neighboring roads named Prince Edward Drive, Prince Charles Close, and Prince Philip Close.

But one resident of Prince Andrew Crescent said: "Once you've lived with a street name for years, it becomes part of how you think about your home.

"Even if it were officially changed, it would always be Prince Andrew Crescent to me. There are also very real practical worries, like mail delivery and official records, and I believe most people here would rather avoid that disruption and leave things as they are."

Other residents echoed that view, emphasizing inconvenience over controversy.

One local added, "I don't see it as my place to sit in judgment of Andrew. That is something for God, not for neighbors on a quiet street.

"I have lived here since the houses were first built, and from my perspective, there is no real purpose in changing the name now. Much of the fuss has been driven by newspaper headlines rather than anything that affects daily life here."