Andrew Windsor On Hinge and Tinder! Radar Reveals Disgraced Ex-Duke's 'Super-Hedonistic' Plans for His 'Late-Life Single Era'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew has begun plotting what sources have told RadarOnline.com will be a "super-hedonistic" return to dating, with talk of him signing up for dating apps Hinge and Tinder.
The big step could mark the start of what insiders called his "late-life single era" – despite royal hopes he would retreat quietly from public view.
Andrew Windsor, 65, has been under sustained pressure since being stripped of his remaining royal titles in October amid renewed scrutiny of his past association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew’s Defiance Over Marsh Farm
The disgraced former Duke of York, who finalized his divorce from Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued to live with her for years at their shared Royal Lodge home, is now said to be resisting plans for a low-key relocation to the humble five-bedroom Marsh Farm residence on King Charles' Sandringham estate.
Instead, sources said he is exploring life abroad and privately discussing a return to dating that has unsettled his remaining family.
An insider said Andrew has "absolutely no intention" of "settling down into exile quietly."
They added: "From his perspective, being sent to Sandringham feels degrading and well below the standard of life he believes he deserves.
"He has made it clear that he does not intend to be tucked away somewhere out of sight, and if Charles and William assume they can quietly sideline him and erase him from public consciousness, he is determined to prove them wrong."
The 'Late-Life Single Era' and Playboy Nostalgia
The source said Andrew has framed this moment as his "late-life single era" and is openly nostalgic for what he calls the "good, bad old days" when he was a playboy prince and dubbed "Randy Andy."
The duke is expected to leave Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2003, within weeks as renovations continue at Marsh Farm.
But another source said he regards the property as "ramshackle" and has little appetite for a quiet life.
"He has always been used to indulgence and excess, and that mindset has never really shifted," the insider added.
"Rather than accepting a quieter life in Britain, he is now openly discussing leaving the U.K. altogether and embracing what he sees as a super-hedonistic new phase, free from the restrictions he feels have been imposed on him."
Sarah Ferguson Spreads Her Wings Independently
Sarah Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, with Andrew, is said to be moving on with her life decisively.
A source close to Sarah – who is searching for her own property after also being kicked out of the Royal Lodge – has told friends she is "no longer hitching her wagon" to her former husband.
"For her, it feels as though years of constraint have finally lifted," the insider explained.
"Despite the turmoil and public scrutiny, she remains energetic and resilient, with a strong determination to move forward and make the most of the life ahead of her."
Sarah has not had a public relationship since splitting from Gaddo della Gherardesca in 2001.
Friends said she has joked she is "done" with "broke aristocrats" and is open to dating again.
"Sarah genuinely thinks there's no reason she can't re-enter the dating world and find a partner who can offer the comfort and lifestyle she has long been accustomed to," one pal added.
"In her mind, age and recent upheaval are not barriers but simply part of the story she is determined to move beyond."
Dating Apps and the Lure of Middle Eastern Luxury
Andrew, meanwhile, has interpreted Sarah's shift as a signal to pursue his own plans.
One insider said he has spoken about using dating apps, including Hinge and Tinder, once settled abroad.
"Andrew is openly discussing the idea of putting himself back on the dating scene," the source said.
"In his view, this moment represents a late-life single era, a chance to reset and start again on his own terms rather than retreating quietly from public life."
Sources said royal relatives are uneasy about his plans.
"There would be a sense of relief if he did leave Britain, because it would put physical distance between him and the rest of them,' one palace insider said.
"At the same time, there's genuine anxiety about what he could do once he's completely free to act without oversight, and how that might reflect back on the family."
Andrew's past as Britain's Special Representative for Trade and Investment took him frequently to the Middle East, where he maintains contacts, including in Bahrain.
A source said the region appeals because it offers discretion and luxury.
"He genuinely believes his former position still carries weight and can be leveraged to open doors," our insider added.
"In his imagination, this super-hedonistic lifestyle he's planning is a way of recreating the sense of privilege and freedom he associates with what he sees as the good old days."