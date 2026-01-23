Andrew Windsor On Hinge and Tinder! Radar Reveals Disgraced Ex-Duke's 'Super-Hedonistic' Plans for His 'Late-Life Single Era'

The disgraced former Duke of York, who finalized his divorce from Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued to live with her for years at their shared Royal Lodge home, is now said to be resisting plans for a low-key relocation to the humble five-bedroom Marsh Farm residence on King Charles' Sandringham estate.

Instead, sources said he is exploring life abroad and privately discussing a return to dating that has unsettled his remaining family.

An insider said Andrew has "absolutely no intention" of "settling down into exile quietly."

They added: "From his perspective, being sent to Sandringham feels degrading and well below the standard of life he believes he deserves.

"He has made it clear that he does not intend to be tucked away somewhere out of sight, and if Charles and William assume they can quietly sideline him and erase him from public consciousness, he is determined to prove them wrong."