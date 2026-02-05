EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'In Danger of Being Hauled in Front of Brit Cops' as They Launch Criminal Probe into Jeffrey Epstein 'Spy' Claims — That Now Go All the Way to the Top of Politics

Officers will examine whether Peter Mandelson committed misconduct in public office – an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment – as they assess a cache of newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents that have reignited allegations Epstein functioned as a foreign intelligence asset.

The investigation has already triggered major political fallout. Lord Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned he would be removed for "letting his country down."

The Cabinet Office has passed its initial assessment of the U.S. Epstein Files release to police, while members of the U.K. Parliament prepare a parliamentary vote to force the release of vetting documents linked to 72-year-old Mandelson's controversial appointment as U.S. ambassador last year.

Commander Ella Marriott of the Metropolitan Police Service said: "Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office, including a referral from the U.K. Government."

She added: "I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences."