Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'In Danger of Being Hauled in Front of Brit Cops' as They Launch Criminal Probe into Jeffrey Epstein 'Spy' Claims — That Now Go All the Way to the Top of Politics

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Ex-Prince Andrew could find himself in deep trouble.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed peril as Scotland Yard opens a sweeping criminal investigation into allegations Jeffrey Epstein acted as a conduit for leaked British government intelligence – a probe that sources told RadarOnline.com could widen to scrutinize the disgraced ex-duke's own conduct and contacts.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed detectives have launched a full criminal investigation into claims that Lord Peter Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail in 2019, aged 66 from an alleged suicide.

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces renewed scrutiny over his long-documented association with Epstein.

Officers will examine whether Peter Mandelson committed misconduct in public office – an offense carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment – as they assess a cache of newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents that have reignited allegations Epstein functioned as a foreign intelligence asset.

The investigation has already triggered major political fallout. Lord Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords after Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned he would be removed for "letting his country down."

The Cabinet Office has passed its initial assessment of the U.S. Epstein Files release to police, while members of the U.K. Parliament prepare a parliamentary vote to force the release of vetting documents linked to 72-year-old Mandelson's controversial appointment as U.S. ambassador last year.

Commander Ella Marriott of the Metropolitan Police Service said: "Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office, including a referral from the U.K. Government."

She added: "I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences."

National Security Fears and Political Scrutiny

Photo of Metropolitan Police
Source: James Eades-UNSPLASH

The Metropolitan Police has launched a criminal investigation into allegations of leaked government intelligence

Sources familiar with the inquiry said detectives expect to interview multiple political figures and are assessing whether Epstein's relationships with senior British officials exposed national security vulnerabilities.

A source said, "What began as a review of past behavior has shifted into something far more serious. Investigators are now examining whether Epstein's access and relationships created vulnerabilities at the heart of the British state itself.

"Once the inquiry moves into questions of national exposure and compromised decision-making, every senior political, diplomatic, and establishment figure who maintained close ties to Epstein inevitably comes under renewed scrutiny."

A 'Life-Changing Crisis' Exposed

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has provided relevant information to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown has provided what he described as "relevant" information to Met commissioner Mark Rowley regarding Mandelson's alleged disclosure of confidential material during the financial crisis.

Brown said Mandelson's "inexcusable and unpatriotic act" occurred while the government was working to protect households across the country.

Starmer was equally blunt in cabinet, telling ministers Mandelson had "let his country down" and branding the alleged sharing of "highly sensitive" information "disgraceful".

Referring to emails suggesting Epstein paid Mandelson $75,000 while he was a minister, Starmer said it was "gobsmacking" for politicians to claim they could not remember receiving large sums of cash.

The U.S. document release also included emails indicating Mandelson may have shared advance notice of a bankers' bonus tax in 2009 and a Eurozone bailout in 2010, along with an internal analysis on business lending.

An additional exchange between Epstein and businessman David Stern referenced the acquisition of EMI, with Epstein asking: "Do we need help? Mandelson?"

Mandelson said the release of historic emails had plunged him into a "life-changing crisis" and said he had been too trusting of a man he now recognized as a predator.

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ,MEGA

The U.S. Department of Justice released millions of court documents related to Epstein.

Meanwhile, sources warned ex-Prince Andrew could yet be questioned if investigators conclude Epstein's alleged intelligence role intersected with royal or diplomatic activity.

A source said, "Once investigators start mapping the true extent of Epstein's reach and asking who had sustained access to him, Andrew inevitably sits within that circle.

"His long-documented association means he cannot be sidelined as peripheral. If the inquiry continues to widen, the likelihood that he will be formally approached or questioned becomes increasingly hard to dismiss."

