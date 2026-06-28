The 66-year-old former Duke of York was photographed earlier this month with a prominent mark on the right side of his face while living at Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate.

Andrew Windsor was allegedly drawn into a heated confrontation at his Norfolk home after a worker made a remark referencing his links to convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the dispute escalated into a physical altercation that left the disgraced royal sporting his recent huge visible facial bruise.

One palace insider told us: "What started as a routine exchange quickly spiraled into something far more confrontational. A comment was made that alluded to the controversies that have dogged Andrew for years; from that moment on, the mood changed dramatically. Those nearby could sense the tension almost instantly.

Sources familiar with the apparent bust-up said to have caused his bruised face said tensions flared after a provocative comment was made within earshot of the royal exile.

Andrew has lived largely out of the spotlight since settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Epstein's most high-profile s-x trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre , in 2022 – while continuing to deny her allegations he slept with her when she was a teen.

Now, sources claim the bruise may have been connected to an argument involving workers near the property in the days before he was seen in public.

His injury prompted widespread speculation about its cause, with reports ranging from a minor medical issue to an accident at home.

The alleged insult touched on the long-running controversy surrounding Andrew's alleged friendship with serial predator Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.

According to the claims, the confrontation began when a worker allegedly joked about finding "a posher kind of pedophile" on royal grounds as Andrew walked nearby.

The source claimed, "It was the sort of confrontation that left everyone uncomfortable. There was genuine anger in the air, and several people felt the exchange had gone much further than anyone expected. In the aftermath, Andrew was seen with a noticeable mark on his face, and there was immediate speculation among those present that the two incidents were connected, and that he had basically had a bust-up with some workers on his estate."

"The remark was viewed as deeply personal and highly provocative, and it struck a nerve. Voices were raised, there was a lot of swearing from more than one direction, and the situation became increasingly heated within a matter of seconds. People who witnessed it were taken aback by how quickly things got out of hand because there had been no obvious signs that tempers were about to flare."

Those familiar with the royal's circumstances said public heckling has become an increasingly common feature of his life since stepping back from royal duties.

One source said: "Ever since the Epstein scandal exploded into public view, Andrew has found that he cannot escape the shadow it casts over his reputation. For many people, that controversy is the first thing they think of when they see him, and it has fundamentally changed the way he is perceived in public.

"There is a level of hostility and resentment directed towards him that simply did not exist before. He can be out walking, attending an event, or carrying out the most ordinary day-to-day activities, and there is always the possibility that someone will remark, shout something across the street, or try to provoke a reaction."

The insider continued, "Whether that treatment is justified or not is a matter of opinion, but what is beyond dispute is that he remains an intensely divisive figure. The allegations, the headlines, and his association with Epstein have become so deeply ingrained in the public consciousness that they continue to follow him wherever he goes.

"It is a burden he is unlikely to shake off anytime soon, and people close to him are well aware that he now lives with a level of public scrutiny and animosity that few members of the Royal Family have ever experienced."