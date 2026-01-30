EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Accused of Using His Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as 'Palace Spies' as He Faces Humiliating Home Move

He is relocating to an interim home while his new residence, Marsh Farm, undergoes renovation, a move that comes amid continuing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has left him isolated from public royal life.

Despite public indications that Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have distanced themselves from their father, sources said both daughters have rallied around him privately.

One insider told us: "Andrew is relying far more than ever on Beatrice and Eugenie to keep him plugged into what is happening within the family. The concern is that they have become informal conduits for information, which has inevitably bred suspicion, regardless of whether that was ever their intention."