EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Accused of Using His Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as 'Palace Spies' as He Faces Humiliating Home Move
Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal ex-Prince Andrew has been accused of attempting to maintain influence inside the royal family by using his daughters as "spies," deepening tensions with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as he faces vacating his Royal Lodge mansion.
Andrew, 65, has begun vacating the Windsor estate property he occupied for 22 years after being ordered out by his brother, King Charles, 77.
He is relocating to an interim home while his new residence, Marsh Farm, undergoes renovation, a move that comes amid continuing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has left him isolated from public royal life.
Despite public indications that Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have distanced themselves from their father, sources said both daughters have rallied around him privately.
One insider told us: "Andrew is relying far more than ever on Beatrice and Eugenie to keep him plugged into what is happening within the family. The concern is that they have become informal conduits for information, which has inevitably bred suspicion, regardless of whether that was ever their intention."
Princess Catherine's Anger with the York Sisters
That dynamic has infuriated Catherine, according to those close to the Wales household.
One source said, "Kate is rarely outwardly angry, but privately her frustration is intense. The sense that Andrew remains present through his daughters has brought tensions with William to a tipping point. They have no desire to marginalize Beatrice and Eugenie, but they are equally determined that Andrew should not have any indirect influence over decisions."
The anger is rooted in the effort to rehabilitate the monarchy's image after years of scandal.
"Kate has invested years in restoring confidence in the institution after repeated crises," another insider added. "From her perspective, any sense that Andrew is reappearing, however indirectly, undermines that work and feels deeply undermining."
Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed
Andrew's association with the late convicted s-- offender Epstein has been among the gravest crises to confront the modern royal family.
Although Andrew has consistently denied all allegations, he was accused in 2014 by Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault when she was 17, claims he settled in a civil case in 2022 for around $15million without admitting liability.
Giuffre, who died by suicide last April aged 41, later detailed her allegations in a posthumous memoir, including claims Epstein's pimp Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, now serving a 20-year sentence, facilitated encounters with Andrew.
Despite Charles stripping Andrew of his royal titles, insiders told us the disgraced former prince has not accepted his exile.
Sarah Ferguson Remains a 'Constant Presence for Andrew'
One source said: "What was supposed to be a definitive withdrawal from royal life is now being interpreted as a carefully choreographed re-entry by other means. Despite the loss of his titles, Andrew continues to behave as though he remains beyond consequence, repeatedly reminding those around him that he is the son of a king. In his own mind, very little has fundamentally changed."
That attitude has heightened anxiety for the Waleses.
Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who was also last year stripped of her duchess title following revelations about her past correspondence with Epstein, is said to be closely supporting her ex-husband.
An insider noted, "Sarah has remained a constant presence for Andrew throughout his isolation. Whatever the public perception, their bond has endured well beyond their marriage and shows no sign of breaking."
That loyalty, however, has only compounded frustration inside Kensington Palace.
"Kate is resolved that his continued presence will not be allowed to distract from the path she is carving for the monarchy's future," a source added.