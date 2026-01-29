Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Bear Necessities — How Pathetic Ex-Duke is Leaning on His Collection of Teddies Amid Epstein Turmoil

Andrew has been leaning on a collection of teddies as the ex-duke faces renewed scrutiny amid Epstein turmoil.
Andrew has been leaning on a collection of teddies as the ex-duke faces renewed scrutiny amid Epstein turmoil.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Broken Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is rapidly going bonkers in the wake of his royal exile and clinging to his beloved stuffed teddy bears for comfort, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Sources said how the disgraced ex-duke, 65, is cuddling up with his furry friends while continuing to cry the blues about his rotten predicament.

King Charles ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to vacate Royal Lodge following public fallout tied to Jeffrey Epstein.
King Charles ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to vacate Royal Lodge following public fallout tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew has always been obsessive about his collection of teddy bears, but these days it's crossed the line. The way he's carrying on about having someone going to try to steal them, he refuses to let anyone touch them unless he trusts them completely."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Andrew's world imploded after King Charles finally pulled the rug out from under him and ordered him to leave his luxe digs at Royal Lodge, near Windsor Castle.

Charles also exiled Randy Andy's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and stripped both of their royal titles.

His Majesty finally snapped after a public outcry over his brother's sordid friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and the lies Andrew and his ex Fergie told for years in a desperate attempt to cover it up.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how Andrew has lost the vast majority of his friends in the aftermath, although he's clinging to everything he can, including his late mother Queen Elizabeth's pet corgi dogs, whose care was bequeathed to him by Her Majesty.

Sources said Andrew has become increasingly fixated on his teddy bear collection following his royal exile.
Sources said Andrew has become increasingly fixated on his teddy bear collection following his royal exile.

But lately Andrew's main attention has been focused on his vast teddy bear collection, which he guards with his life and treats like his BFFs.

"What is even more strange is that Andrew carries on whole conversations with the bears and then will relate what they 'say' back to his staff as though the stuffies have given orders," added a source.

"He's completely anthropomorphized them to the point that Andrew's convinced the move out of Royal Lodge is going to be hard on them because, as he said, it's their home too."

Queen Elizabeth's corgi dogs are described as among the few companions Andrew continues to rely on.
Queen Elizabeth's corgi dogs are described as among the few companions Andrew continues to rely on.

The insider continued: "It might sound pathetic, but he is in a genuinely pathetic place, and the bears, along with his late mother's corgis, are the only companions he feels he can rely on.

"Everyone's whispering that Andrew is just one step away from completely losing it."

