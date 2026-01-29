EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Bear Necessities — How Pathetic Ex-Duke is Leaning on His Collection of Teddies Amid Epstein Turmoil

"Andrew has always been obsessive about his collection of teddy bears, but these days it's crossed the line. The way he's carrying on about having someone going to try to steal them, he refuses to let anyone touch them unless he trusts them completely."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Andrew's world imploded after King Charles finally pulled the rug out from under him and ordered him to leave his luxe digs at Royal Lodge, near Windsor Castle.

Charles also exiled Randy Andy's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and stripped both of their royal titles.

His Majesty finally snapped after a public outcry over his brother's sordid friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and the lies Andrew and his ex Fergie told for years in a desperate attempt to cover it up.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how Andrew has lost the vast majority of his friends in the aftermath, although he's clinging to everything he can, including his late mother Queen Elizabeth's pet corgi dogs, whose care was bequeathed to him by Her Majesty.