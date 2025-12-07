EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor 'Will Die Without Ever Stepping Foot Back in America' As He's Accused of Going 'On the Run' From U.S. Congress Over Epstein Friendship
Andrew Windsor is facing mounting accusations he is effectively "on the run" from Washington, with US lawmakers and sources close to the investigation telling RadarOnline.com he will never again set foot on American soil as pressure intensifies for him to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The 65-year-old, stripped of all titles and honors by King Charles, has been formally asked to sit for a transcribed interview with the House oversight committee as part of its examination of Epstein's dealings and the government's handling of the case.
'Hiding' From Meaningful Investigations
A letter signed by 16 members of Congress set a deadline of this Thursday for him to respond, escalating a standoff that has brought renewed scrutiny to Windsor's past and his movements.
One of the Democratic members of the committee, Suhas Subramanyam, says the disgraced former duke "has been hiding from us," and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter."
He added: "It seems like every time we find more evidence, prince Andrew seems to be in the documents. And so I think if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed, as we continue to pursue this over the next year and beyond."
Financial Records and Zero Chance
Committee sources say the request to question Windsor followed the identification of "financial records containing notations such as 'massage for Andrew' that raise serious questions," alongside wider concerns over what he knew about Epstein's activities.
Windsor denies all wrongdoing and maintains he never witnessed or participated in any criminal conduct. Still, several congressional aides say they believe there is "zero chance" of Windsor voluntarily entering the United States again.
One said: "He knows Congress can't subpoena him abroad, so staying away is his only shield."
Another claimed: "There's a feeling he will die without ever stepping foot back in America. That's how deep Andrew's fear of facing questioning in America appears to run."
No Legal Obligation vs. Political Minefield
Political tensions in Washington have only added heat. Democrats – and a handful of Republicans – continue to push a measure compelling the justice department to release further Epstein-related materials, including records surrounding the s-- trafficker's 2019 prison death from an apparent suicide.
In London, Windsor's advisers have declined to comment on the congressional request.
But a source familiar with his thinking said: "He sees no legal obligation to go, and absolutely no personal incentive either. "He feels he has already said everything."
Another source put it more starkly, adding: "Crossing the Atlantic is basically stepping into a political minefield. Andrew will never do it."
A Lose-Lose Situation
Those close to the royal household acknowledge the optics are dire over Andrew's secrecy.
A former palace official said: "The accusations of him 'hiding' cut through because they match the public mood."
A longtime observer of the monarchy added: "If he refuses to cooperate, Americans will assume the worst. But if he does cooperate, he risks being humiliated. It's a lose-lose."
For now, the oversight committee says it is awaiting a reply from Windsor. But members insist the issue will not fade.
One source said: "This isn't going away. Whether Andrew talks to Congress or not, the questions will keep coming."