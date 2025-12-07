Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor 'Will Die Without Ever Stepping Foot Back in America' As He's Accused of Going 'On the Run' From U.S. Congress Over Epstein Friendship

Photo of Andrew Windsor and U.S Congress
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor avoided returning to the US after he was accused of evading Congress.

Dec. 7 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Windsor is facing mounting accusations he is effectively "on the run" from Washington, with US lawmakers and sources close to the investigation telling RadarOnline.com he will never again set foot on American soil as pressure intensifies for him to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old, stripped of all titles and honors by King Charles, has been formally asked to sit for a transcribed interview with the House oversight committee as part of its examination of Epstein's dealings and the government's handling of the case.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hiding' From Meaningful Investigations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor denied all wrongdoing connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

A letter signed by 16 members of Congress set a deadline of this Thursday for him to respond, escalating a standoff that has brought renewed scrutiny to Windsor's past and his movements.

One of the Democratic members of the committee, Suhas Subramanyam, says the disgraced former duke "has been hiding from us," and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter."

He added: "It seems like every time we find more evidence, prince Andrew seems to be in the documents. And so I think if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed, as we continue to pursue this over the next year and beyond."

Article continues below advertisement

Financial Records and Zero Chance

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Members of Congress demanded Andrew respond to their interview request.

Committee sources say the request to question Windsor followed the identification of "financial records containing notations such as 'massage for Andrew' that raise serious questions," alongside wider concerns over what he knew about Epstein's activities.

Windsor denies all wrongdoing and maintains he never witnessed or participated in any criminal conduct. Still, several congressional aides say they believe there is "zero chance" of Windsor voluntarily entering the United States again.

One said: "He knows Congress can't subpoena him abroad, so staying away is his only shield."

Another claimed: "There's a feeling he will die without ever stepping foot back in America. That's how deep Andrew's fear of facing questioning in America appears to run."

Article continues below advertisement

No Legal Obligation vs. Political Minefield

Photo of Suhas Subramanyam
Source: @repsuhas/Instagram

Suhas Subramanyam said Andrew had been avoiding meaningful investigation.

Political tensions in Washington have only added heat. Democrats – and a handful of Republicans – continue to push a measure compelling the justice department to release further Epstein-related materials, including records surrounding the s-- trafficker's 2019 prison death from an apparent suicide.

In London, Windsor's advisers have declined to comment on the congressional request.

But a source familiar with his thinking said: "He sees no legal obligation to go, and absolutely no personal incentive either. "He feels he has already said everything."

Another source put it more starkly, adding: "Crossing the Atlantic is basically stepping into a political minefield. Andrew will never do it."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Giving Her Three Kids Ultra-Strict Morality Lessons' in Wake of Prince Andrew's Epstein Disgrace

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Sad, Lonely and Stubborn' Christmas Plans Revealed — As He Becomes 'Squatter' in Royal Lodge

A Lose-Lose Situation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A source said Andrew saw no legal obligation to travel to America.

Those close to the royal household acknowledge the optics are dire over Andrew's secrecy.

A former palace official said: "The accusations of him 'hiding' cut through because they match the public mood."

A longtime observer of the monarchy added: "If he refuses to cooperate, Americans will assume the worst. But if he does cooperate, he risks being humiliated. It's a lose-lose."

For now, the oversight committee says it is awaiting a reply from Windsor. But members insist the issue will not fade.

One source said: "This isn't going away. Whether Andrew talks to Congress or not, the questions will keep coming."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.