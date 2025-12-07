EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor 'Will Die Without Ever Stepping Foot Back in America' As He's Accused of Going 'On the Run' From U.S. Congress Over Epstein Friendship

A letter signed by 16 members of Congress set a deadline of this Thursday for him to respond, escalating a standoff that has brought renewed scrutiny to Windsor's past and his movements.

One of the Democratic members of the committee, Suhas Subramanyam, says the disgraced former duke "has been hiding from us," and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter."

He added: "It seems like every time we find more evidence, prince Andrew seems to be in the documents. And so I think if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed, as we continue to pursue this over the next year and beyond."