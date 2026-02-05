EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer's Revenge Body — How Comic's Slimmed-Down Physique is Her Delicious Reward After Failed Marriage

Trainwreck funnylady Amy Schumer stunned fans when she flaunted her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a series of bikini shots posted to social media on Jan. 5, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Pals call them "delicious revenge" following her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.

"She has never been this thin and as much as she was all about body positivity when she was bigger, the truth is she's getting a huge rush out of being a size small – she feels like she's finally in the club," said a source.