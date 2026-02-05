Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer's Revenge Body — How Comic's Slimmed-Down Physique is Her Delicious Reward After Failed Marriage

Amy Schumer has been showing off a revenge body, revealing a slimmed-down physique after her failed marriage.
Source: MEGA

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Trainwreck funnylady Amy Schumer stunned fans when she flaunted her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a series of bikini shots posted to social media on Jan. 5, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Pals call them "delicious revenge" following her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.

"She has never been this thin and as much as she was all about body positivity when she was bigger, the truth is she's getting a huge rush out of being a size small – she feels like she's finally in the club," said a source.

Sources said Amy Schumer is thriving after her split from Chris Fischer following seven years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

"The divorce has been much harder than she's willing to admit publicly," said an insider. "The last year in particular has been a huge struggle, but she's thriving now and she wants everyone to know it, especially Chris."

The bikini pics, which were taken on what the Inside Amy Schumer alum called a "self-care" getaway, attest to the once curvy comedian's dramatic 50-pound weight loss.

Although she's said the recent slimdown was tied to her diagnosis of Cushing's syndrome, a hormonal disorder that causes rapid weight gain and other health issues, she has also admitted to taking the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Schumer said her weight loss was health-related, as sources called her bikini photos 'delicious revenge.'
Source: MEGA

The Kinda Pregnant star, 44, insisted her pound-shedding motivation was health, not vanity, and said she never intended to make anyone else feel bad about their own body.

She even publicly apologized to fans after she accused of promoting unrealistic standards.

"She suddenly got skinny and started posting all these sexy photos of herself showing off her body, and then lo and behold, she announces a divorce – of course people are saying this is a revenge body," shared a source.

"She would never admit it, but it really does feel like revenge, not in a mean way, but more like a living well and loving herself again way."

