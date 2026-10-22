Amy Schumer Shows Off Swimsuit Look Nearly a Year After 50-Pound Weight-Loss Reveal: '2 Best Decisions of My Life'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is showing off her latest swimsuit look nearly a year after publicly revealing she had lost 50 pounds, while also celebrating a new personal milestone.
The comedian, 45, shared photos and videos from a family vacation in Turks and Caicos on Oct. 13, including images of herself in a floral one-piece and clips from her scuba-diving adventures.
Schumer also revealed that she had become certified to dive through PADI.
In December 2025, she said she lost 50 pounds “to survive” after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, rather than simply to change her appearance. She also confirmed that she uses Mounjaro.
A Wetsuit Shout-Out To Mounjaro
Schumer recently appeared to credit the medication for helping her maintain her weight.
In an Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself wearing a wetsuit and wrote, “Thanks monjourno,” referring to Mounjaro.
She added that she had been weighing 150 pounds for a year and was “feeling great,” according to Parade.
Schumer has previously been candid about using different medications as part of her health journey. In March 2025, she said she had a much better experience with Mounjaro than she did with Wegovy.
Turks and Caicos Family Vacation
Schumer's Oct. 13 Instagram carousel showed her posing in a cream-colored swimsuit featuring pink floral details, a lace-up back and a structured bodice. She also shared underwater footage from the trip.
In the caption, the Trainwreck star called the getaway a trip her family will remember, writing that the “2 best decisions of my life” were becoming a mother and getting certified to dive.
She also thanked Beaches Resorts, its staff, and swimwear brand TA3.
Her son, Gene, whom she shares with Chris Fischer, has been a central part of Schumer's discussions about feeling healthier. In her December 2025 update, she said she was grateful to be strong and healthy for him.
Why She Switched GLP-1s
Schumer previously said she tried Wegovy about three years before her March 2025 update but struggled with severe nausea and vomiting.
She later turned to Mounjaro and described the experience as “really good.”
At the time, Schumer also said she had been prescribed estrogen and progesterone after realizing she was experiencing perimenopause.
She credited the treatment combination with improvements in her energy, hair, and skin, as well as her perimenopause symptoms.
The Saturday Night Live has also stressed that her weight loss was connected to her overall health. She was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome in February 2024 and later said the condition had cleared.
Amy Addressed Her Surgery
Schumer has been open about other procedures affecting her appearance and health.
In September 2021, she underwent surgery for endometriosis that included removal of her uterus and appendix after doctors found extensive endometriosis.
She later revealed that she had liposuction and addressed the procedure on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, explaining that she wanted to be honest about why she looked thinner in photos.
More recently, Schumer has continued to frame her transformation around feeling better rather than simply looking different.
In a December 2025 Instagram update, she said her endometriosis had improved, her back was healing, and she was finally pain-free.