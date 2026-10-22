Amy Schumer Shows Off Swimsuit Look Nearly a Year After 50-Pound Weight-Loss Reveal: '2 Best Decisions of My Life'

Amy Schumer is showing off her latest swimsuit look nearly a year after publicly revealing she had lost 50 pounds, while also celebrating a new personal milestone.

The comedian, 45, shared photos and videos from a family vacation in Turks and Caicos on Oct. 13, including images of herself in a floral one-piece and clips from her scuba-diving adventures.

Schumer also revealed that she had become certified to dive through PADI.

In December 2025, she said she lost 50 pounds “to survive” after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, rather than simply to change her appearance. She also confirmed that she uses Mounjaro.