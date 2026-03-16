EXCLUSIVE: Skinny Amy Schumer's a Trainwreck! Radar Reveals Why Once-Flabby Funnylady's Bikini Bod Overhaul Has Not Got Men Hot for Her
March 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Newly single Amy Schumer's 50-pound weight loss has given the once-flabby funnylady a bikini bod – but since diving back into the dating pool, her plans for a romantic rebound haven't gone along swimmingly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schumer Stunned as Dating Interest Dries Up After Divorce
After splitting with hubby Chris Fischer, the 44-year-old comedian believed her slim silhouette would attract a slew of suitors, but the would-be beaus have never materialized, sources said.
"Amy really thought she'd be flooded with interest – more dates, more attention," one insider said. "But it hasn't happened."
Schumer Taking It Slow After Split — Happy Flying Solo
Despite the buzz about her transformation, Amy's post-split dating life has been surprisingly quiet, sources revealed.
"She's not chasing anything," another source shared. "If a date happens, great. If not, she's totally fine being on her own."