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Home > Exclusives > Amy Schumer
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EXCLUSIVE: Skinny Amy Schumer's a Trainwreck! Radar Reveals Why Once-Flabby Funnylady's Bikini Bod Overhaul Has Not Got Men Hot for Her

amy schumers bikini body overhaul fails impress radar reveals
Source: MEGA

Radar reveals why Amy Schumer's bikini body overhaul has not generated renewed romantic interest.

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March 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Newly single Amy Schumer's 50-pound weight loss has given the once-flabby funnylady a bikini bod – but since diving back into the dating pool, her plans for a romantic rebound haven't gone along swimmingly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Schumer Stunned as Dating Interest Dries Up After Divorce

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Chris Fischer split left Amy Schumer expecting renewed dating interest, but sources said attention from suitors never materialized.
Source: MEGA

Chris Fischer split left Amy Schumer expecting renewed dating interest, but sources said attention from suitors never materialized.

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After splitting with hubby Chris Fischer, the 44-year-old comedian believed her slim silhouette would attract a slew of suitors, but the would-be beaus have never materialized, sources said.

"Amy really thought she'd be flooded with interest – more dates, more attention," one insider said. "But it hasn't happened."

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Schumer Taking It Slow After Split — Happy Flying Solo

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Insiders said Schumer remains unbothered by a quiet dating life following her post-weight-loss transformation.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Schumer remains unbothered by a quiet dating life following her post-weight-loss transformation.

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Despite the buzz about her transformation, Amy's post-split dating life has been surprisingly quiet, sources revealed.

"She's not chasing anything," another source shared. "If a date happens, great. If not, she's totally fine being on her own."

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