Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' as Lover T.J. Holmes Has Yet to Propose Following Affair Scandal

Amy and T.J.'s lives changed forever in 2022 when their secret love affair was exposed in a series of PDA-filled photos obtained by Daily Mail while the pair were still married to other people.

The GMA costars-turned-lovers allegedly began hooking up in March 2022 but didn’t publicly separate from their spouses until later that summer. Amy and T.J. claimed they broke things off with their partners before becoming romantically involved.