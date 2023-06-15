Amy Robach 'Getting Cold Feet' as Lover T.J. Holmes Has Yet to Propose Following Affair Scandal
Good Morning America cheating scandal temptress Amy Robach is cooling toward her partner in crime, T.J. Holmes — because he's dragging his feet on popping the question, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," spilled a source. "She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."
Amy and T.J.'s lives changed forever in 2022 when their secret love affair was exposed in a series of PDA-filled photos obtained by Daily Mail while the pair were still married to other people.
The GMA costars-turned-lovers allegedly began hooking up in March 2022 but didn’t publicly separate from their spouses until later that summer. Amy and T.J. claimed they broke things off with their partners before becoming romantically involved.
She has since finalized her divorce from Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Amy and Andrew are selling off their 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, family home in Garrison, New York, following the split.
Despite filing for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, T.J. is technically still married. Their divorce case is pending in New York court.
- Ex-‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach and Her Ex Andrew Shue Selling Off $4 Million Home 3 Months After Divorce Settlement
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Moving in Together After Failing to Find Work Amid 'GMA' Firing
- Fired 'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes REJECTED By 'DWTS' As They Continue To Fail With TV Pitch: Source
Marriage rumors sparked when T.J. was spotted ring shopping ahead of Amy's 50th birthday in February, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that the duo had already talked about marriage.
"She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,” a source shared earlier this year. After sneaking around for months, the insider added, “They’re relieved it’s all out in the open now.”
The pair lost their jobs at ABC over their forbidden affair — but negotiated a big payout at the network. They have been pitching a brand new show highlighting their chemistry. Amy and T.J.'s alleged pitch is an "up close and personal" daytime show that they believe will give Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a run for their money.
However, the couple has yet to get a bite.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Spies exclusively revealed that Amy and T.J. might land at NewsNation as the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcomed the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.