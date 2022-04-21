Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' Co-Star Jason Momoa Follows Johnny Depp On Instagram During $300 Million Trial

Depp is adamant he never got physical with his ex and claims she is the one who hurt him numerous times. On Wednesday, he showed the court graphic photos of his severed finger.

The star says Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him during an argument that caused the injury. He also testified that Heard loved to start fights and often called him names.

He said she yelled at him and labeled him an "awful father." The actress watched as Depp accused her of using drugs, being verbally and physically abusive, and while he portrayed her as a manipulative monster who feeds off being able to control.