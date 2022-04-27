Amber Heard Told Pal She Didn't Love Elon Musk, Was Just ‘Filling Space’ After Johnny Depp Divorce

Amber Heard confided to her close friend/agent Christian Carino that she never actually loved Elon Musk and even tried to get back with Johnny Depp a year after their explosive divorce.

On Wednesday, the CAA talent agent appeared in court via a pre-recorded deposition. Carino is a big whig in Hollywood and represents everyone from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon. He was also once engaged to Lady Gaga.