Amanda Knox Jokes About Infamous Italy Murder Case During New Comedy Standup Routine 17 Years After Her Roommate Meredith Kercher's Death

The 38-year-old shared a video of her routine on social media. She captioned the X post: "Thanks to @tacomacomedy for letting me open for the very funny @IamChrisPorter and tell a few jokes about making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on @hulu."

Knox's post sparked mixed reviews from social media users, some of whom were appalled by the criminal justice reform advocate using the 2007 murder of her British study abroad roommate, Meredith Kercher, for material.

In her standup routine, Knox referenced her Hulu documentary series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which examined the four years she spent behind bars, falsely imprisoned for Kercher's murder and her tireless fight to prove her innocence.