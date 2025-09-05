Amanda Knox Jokes About Infamous Italy Murder Case During New Comedy Standup Routine 17 Years After Her Roommate Meredith Kercher's Death
Amanda Knox has turned her infamous murder case into stand-up comedy material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Knox poked fun at her own trauma during a gig at the Tacoma Comedy Club in Washington and told the crowd being thrown behind bars in Italy was an easier experience than motherhood.
Knox Shares Her Standup Routine on Social Media
The 38-year-old shared a video of her routine on social media. She captioned the X post: "Thanks to @tacomacomedy for letting me open for the very funny @IamChrisPorter and tell a few jokes about making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on @hulu."
Knox's post sparked mixed reviews from social media users, some of whom were appalled by the criminal justice reform advocate using the 2007 murder of her British study abroad roommate, Meredith Kercher, for material.
In her standup routine, Knox referenced her Hulu documentary series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which examined the four years she spent behind bars, falsely imprisoned for Kercher's murder and her tireless fight to prove her innocence.
Knox Compares Motherhood to False Imprisonment
She joked about the documentary: "Forewarning, it is intense. Like, you know your twenties were rough when people want to binge-watch them, you know?"
Knox tee'd up her next bit by reflecting on the years she spent imprisoned, working on the Hulu project, and as a mother to her two children, daughter Eureka and son Echo, which she mocked has proved to be the most challenging season of her life so far.
The mom-of-two continued: "I've been executive producing this thing for four years, which, incidentally, is the same amount of time that I spent in prison – and it's the same amount of time I've spent as a mom."
Knox Says Young Daughter Plays 'Mommy Goes to Italy'
The crowd let out an "aww" when Knox mentioned being a mom, to which she acknowledged, "I know," before quipping, "Guess which one's been the hardest though?"
Knox earned laughs from the crowd when she added: "Just say that no Italian magistrate ever chewed up a chicken nugget and tried to spit into my mouth."
She also claimed her daughter has become aware of her past from watching her work on the documentary series and now asks to play "Mommy goes to Italy" when they're at the playground.
'It's a Beautiful Nightmare': 'TODAY' Co-host Sheinelle Jones, 47, Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Late Husband Uche Ojeh's Death Following Brain Cancer Battle
Knox added a touch of physical comedy as she proceeded to act out her young daughter impersonating her behind the jungle gym bars yelling, "Let me out!"
She said: "And all the other parents are like, 'She has an interesting imagination,' and I'm like, 'No, no. That's a direct quote."
One X user replied to Knox's video and asked how long she has been performing for, to which she replied the Tacoma show was her "6th time on stage."
While some viewers applauded Knox and said her comedy was "the way to deal with injustice and betrayal" others found the set tasteless.
Critics Slam 'Foxy Knoxy'
One critic reacted: "Creepy killer girl doing comedy now. The world has gone nuts."
Another referenced the UK press nickname Knox has repeatedly denounced and wrote: "Foxy Knoxy. We know what you are."
A third said: "This narcissist needs to fade into obscurity," while a fourth charged, "She's still the devil."