Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Jokes About Infamous Italy Murder Case During New Comedy Standup Routine 17 Years After Her Roommate Meredith Kercher's Death

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: MEGA;@AMANDAKNOX/X

Amanda Knox has turned her Italy murder case into a stand-up comedy routine.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Amanda Knox has turned her infamous murder case into stand-up comedy material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Knox poked fun at her own trauma during a gig at the Tacoma Comedy Club in Washington and told the crowd being thrown behind bars in Italy was an easier experience than motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Knox Shares Her Standup Routine on Social Media

Source: @AMANDAKNOX/X

Knox performed a standup routine at the Tacoma Comedy Club in Washington.

The 38-year-old shared a video of her routine on social media. She captioned the X post: "Thanks to @tacomacomedy for letting me open for the very funny @IamChrisPorter and tell a few jokes about making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on @hulu."

Knox's post sparked mixed reviews from social media users, some of whom were appalled by the criminal justice reform advocate using the 2007 murder of her British study abroad roommate, Meredith Kercher, for material.

In her standup routine, Knox referenced her Hulu documentary series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which examined the four years she spent behind bars, falsely imprisoned for Kercher's murder and her tireless fight to prove her innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

Knox Compares Motherhood to False Imprisonment

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: @AMANDAKNOX/X

Knox said motherhood has been harder than the years she spent behind bars in Italy falsely convicted of murder.

She joked about the documentary: "Forewarning, it is intense. Like, you know your twenties were rough when people want to binge-watch them, you know?"

Knox tee'd up her next bit by reflecting on the years she spent imprisoned, working on the Hulu project, and as a mother to her two children, daughter Eureka and son Echo, which she mocked has proved to be the most challenging season of her life so far.

The mom-of-two continued: "I've been executive producing this thing for four years, which, incidentally, is the same amount of time that I spent in prison – and it's the same amount of time I've spent as a mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Knox Says Young Daughter Plays 'Mommy Goes to Italy'

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: @AMANDAKNOX/X

Knox said her toddler plays 'Mommy goes to Italy' at the playground and acts trapped behind the jungle gym bars.

The crowd let out an "aww" when Knox mentioned being a mom, to which she acknowledged, "I know," before quipping, "Guess which one's been the hardest though?"

Knox earned laughs from the crowd when she added: "Just say that no Italian magistrate ever chewed up a chicken nugget and tried to spit into my mouth."

She also claimed her daughter has become aware of her past from watching her work on the documentary series and now asks to play "Mommy goes to Italy" when they're at the playground.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: MEGA

Knox said the Tacoma gig was her '6th time on stage' performing standup.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh

'It's a Beautiful Nightmare': 'TODAY' Co-host Sheinelle Jones, 47, Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Late Husband Uche Ojeh's Death Following Brain Cancer Battle

Photo of Bryan Kohberger

Convicted Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Diagnosed with 4 Mental Disorders Before He Pleaded Guilty to Brutal Slayings — After He Looked Up 'Sociopathic Traits' On Phone

Knox added a touch of physical comedy as she proceeded to act out her young daughter impersonating her behind the jungle gym bars yelling, "Let me out!"

She said: "And all the other parents are like, 'She has an interesting imagination,' and I'm like, 'No, no. That's a direct quote."

One X user replied to Knox's video and asked how long she has been performing for, to which she replied the Tacoma show was her "6th time on stage."

While some viewers applauded Knox and said her comedy was "the way to deal with injustice and betrayal" others found the set tasteless.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Slam 'Foxy Knoxy'

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed the 'creepy killer girl' for joking about her former roommate's murder.

One critic reacted: "Creepy killer girl doing comedy now. The world has gone nuts."

Another referenced the UK press nickname Knox has repeatedly denounced and wrote: "Foxy Knoxy. We know what you are."

A third said: "This narcissist needs to fade into obscurity," while a fourth charged, "She's still the devil."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.