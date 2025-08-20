PHOTOS: Amanda Knox and Ex-Boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito Make First Public Reunion 17 Years After Former Couple Was Wrongly Convicted Of Roommate's Brutal Murder

Knox, 38, and Sollecito, 41, stood alongside the actors who play them in the eight-episode limited series, Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe De Domenico.

The show's first two episodes drop on Wednesday, August 20, with new episodes that follow over the following six weeks.

The series follows Knox's path from an American college student arriving in Perugia, Italy, to study abroad, only to be accused of murdering her British roommate. The Washington native was wrongfully imprisoned for Kercher's murder and spent four years in prison following her 2009 conviction, which Italy's Supreme Court later overturned in 2015.

Sollecito was also imprisoned for the same amount of time as his girlfriend in connection with Kercher's murder before he, too, was ultimately exonerated. Both had maintained their innocence throughout the ordeal.

Knox took heat from villagers in Perugia when she visited the town in 2024 during filming of the Hulu series.