PHOTOS: Amanda Knox and Ex-Boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito Make First Public Reunion 17 Years After Former Couple Was Wrongly Convicted Of Roommate's Brutal Murder
Amanda Knox stunned onlookers when she posed alongside her infamous ex, Raffaele Sollecito, in a public reunion nearly 18 years in the making after their lives were forever tied to the brutal murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The once-notorious couple, who were photographed passionately kissing following Kercher’s slaying, turned heads as they posed together at the star-studded New York City premiere of Hulu’s new scripted series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, on Tuesday, August 19.
They've Come a Long Way
Knox, 38, and Sollecito, 41, stood alongside the actors who play them in the eight-episode limited series, Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe De Domenico.
The show's first two episodes drop on Wednesday, August 20, with new episodes that follow over the following six weeks.
The series follows Knox's path from an American college student arriving in Perugia, Italy, to study abroad, only to be accused of murdering her British roommate. The Washington native was wrongfully imprisoned for Kercher's murder and spent four years in prison following her 2009 conviction, which Italy's Supreme Court later overturned in 2015.
Sollecito was also imprisoned for the same amount of time as his girlfriend in connection with Kercher's murder before he, too, was ultimately exonerated. Both had maintained their innocence throughout the ordeal.
Knox took heat from villagers in Perugia when she visited the town in 2024 during filming of the Hulu series.
Kissing at Murder Scene
In several scenes in the series, Van Patten and De Domenico act out the moments Sollecito, wearing his infamous yellow scarf, comforted and kissed Knox following the discovery of Kercher's body. The photos became a pivotal point in the case, painting the coed as a cold-blooded seductress in the mood for romance while her friend lay brutally murdered nearby.
When asked in a May 2013 interview about her bizarre action, which ended up making Knox a primary suspect in Kercher's death, she responded, "I could have been more sensitive."
"I think that everyone’s reaction to something horrible is different," Knox added about the controversial and ill-timed photos with her then-boyfriend.
We Were 'Foolish'
"I do regret that I was immature. But we were young," Sollecito said of the damning photos in the 2022 Paramount+ documentary Who Murdered Meredith Kercher?. "We were just, I mean, kind of foolish, things we didn't get what was what was going on. Your girlfriend's roommate is murdered, and everyone could react in a different way."
Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted of Kercher's murder despite maintaining his innocence, was found guilty in 2008 after his DNA and fingerprints were discovered at the crime scene. He was released from prison in 2021.
Off-Camera Reunion
While Knox married author Christopher Robinson in 2020, she had a quiet reunion with her ex-boyfriend in 2022. The Waiting to be Heard author and Sollecito visited the historic scenic town of Gubbio, which they had been planning to see on the day Kercher's body was found.
“It was bittersweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case," he told The Mirror about the reunion.
Knox brought along her husband, mother, and daughter on the trip.
"We stayed with some friends of Amanda’s from the US, and we all had dinner together and went sightseeing," Sollecito said about the get-together. “We were talking about our lives and our families. I talked a lot with Amanda’s mum and played with her daughter Eureka, who is so sweet.”