Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebs

Robert Plant's Hidden Pain: How the 'Led Zeppelin' Frontman Has Endured a Lifetime of Heartbreak After Losing His 5-Year-Old Son

Photo of Robert Plant
Source: MEGA

Robert Plant has grieved the loss of his five-year-old son for nearly five decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While Robert Plant has lived majority of his life in the spotlight as one of the world's biggest rockstars, he's privately grieved the soul-crushing loss of his son for nearly five decades.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the sudden death of the Led Zeppelin frontman's five-year-old son Karac nearly ended the legendary band and forever changed the singer's life.

Plant, who turned 77 on August 20, shared Karac with first-wife Maureen Wilson, who he married in November 1968.

Article continues below advertisement

Plant's Son Suddenly Dies While He's on Tour

Photo of Robert Plant
Source: MEGA

Plant shared son Karac with first-wife Maureen Wilson.

The Stairway to Heaven singer and Wilson welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen, in 1968 followed by Karac a few years later in 1972.

At the time, Led Zeppelin found themselves at the top of music charts and one of the most popular bands in the world. Life was good for Plant until the band embarked on their 11th – and final – North American tour in 1977.

While the singer was touring in the U.S., back home in England Karac fell ill due to a stomach virus and died.

Led Zeppelin promptly canceled their remaining concert dates and Plant rushed home to be with his wife and daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Plant Considered Leaving Led Zeppelin

Photo of Robert Plant
Source: MEGA

Plant was so overcome with grief he considered quitting the band and going into teaching.

In the aftermath of Karac's death, a devastated Plant reportedly considered walking away from Led Zeppelin and going into teaching, but was encouraged to use music to work through his grief by late friend and bandmate John Bonham.

Plant recalled: "He was only five years old. I'd spent so much time trying to be a decent dad, but at the same time I was really attracted to what I was doing in Zeppelin. So when (Karac) bowed out, I just thought, 'Would it have been any different if I was there?'

"So I was thinking about the merit of my life at that time, and whether or not I needed to put a lot more into the reality of the people that I loved and cared for — my daughter and my family generally. So yeah, I was ready to jack it in, until Bonzo (Bonham) came along."

Article continues below advertisement

Plant Wrote 'All My Love' in Tribute to Karac

Photo of Robert Plant
Source: MEGA

Plant co-wrote 'All My Love' with bandmate John Paul Jones in tribute to Karac.

Instead of quitting music after his son's tragic death, Plant co-wrote one of the band's greatest hits, All My Love, with bandmate John Paul Jones in honor of Karac.

While discussing grief and the impact of his son's death in an interview with Dan Rather, the singer said All My Love "was just paying tribute to the joy that (Karac) gave us as a family and, in a crazy way, still does occasionally."

He added: "Every now and again he turns up in songs for no other reason than I miss him a lot."

During the same interview, Plant fondly reflected on his late son and described him as a free-spirited "little nature boy" and "mountain man."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of 'The Brady Bunch' cast.

'The Brady Bunch' Curse: How Leading Stars of the Iconic Sitcom Were Met With Dark Times During Their Careers... Including Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb and More

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed for Inviting Chrissy Teigen on Doomed Netflix Show After Previously 'Canceling' Model Over Bullying Claims

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Robert Plant
Source: MEGA

Plant welcomed a second son with Wilson in 1979 before they split in 1983.

The same year Led Zeppelin released All My Love in 1979, Plant and Wilson welcome their third child and second son together, Logan.

He released another song in tribute of Karac, I Believe, which was released on his 1992 solo album.

Plant and Wilson went their separate ways in 1983.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.