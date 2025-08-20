Robert Plant's Hidden Pain: How the 'Led Zeppelin' Frontman Has Endured a Lifetime of Heartbreak After Losing His 5-Year-Old Son
While Robert Plant has lived majority of his life in the spotlight as one of the world's biggest rockstars, he's privately grieved the soul-crushing loss of his son for nearly five decades.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the sudden death of the Led Zeppelin frontman's five-year-old son Karac nearly ended the legendary band and forever changed the singer's life.
Plant, who turned 77 on August 20, shared Karac with first-wife Maureen Wilson, who he married in November 1968.
Plant's Son Suddenly Dies While He's on Tour
The Stairway to Heaven singer and Wilson welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen, in 1968 followed by Karac a few years later in 1972.
At the time, Led Zeppelin found themselves at the top of music charts and one of the most popular bands in the world. Life was good for Plant until the band embarked on their 11th – and final – North American tour in 1977.
While the singer was touring in the U.S., back home in England Karac fell ill due to a stomach virus and died.
Led Zeppelin promptly canceled their remaining concert dates and Plant rushed home to be with his wife and daughter.
Plant Considered Leaving Led Zeppelin
In the aftermath of Karac's death, a devastated Plant reportedly considered walking away from Led Zeppelin and going into teaching, but was encouraged to use music to work through his grief by late friend and bandmate John Bonham.
Plant recalled: "He was only five years old. I'd spent so much time trying to be a decent dad, but at the same time I was really attracted to what I was doing in Zeppelin. So when (Karac) bowed out, I just thought, 'Would it have been any different if I was there?'
"So I was thinking about the merit of my life at that time, and whether or not I needed to put a lot more into the reality of the people that I loved and cared for — my daughter and my family generally. So yeah, I was ready to jack it in, until Bonzo (Bonham) came along."
Plant Wrote 'All My Love' in Tribute to Karac
Instead of quitting music after his son's tragic death, Plant co-wrote one of the band's greatest hits, All My Love, with bandmate John Paul Jones in honor of Karac.
While discussing grief and the impact of his son's death in an interview with Dan Rather, the singer said All My Love "was just paying tribute to the joy that (Karac) gave us as a family and, in a crazy way, still does occasionally."
He added: "Every now and again he turns up in songs for no other reason than I miss him a lot."
During the same interview, Plant fondly reflected on his late son and described him as a free-spirited "little nature boy" and "mountain man."
The same year Led Zeppelin released All My Love in 1979, Plant and Wilson welcome their third child and second son together, Logan.
He released another song in tribute of Karac, I Believe, which was released on his 1992 solo album.
Plant and Wilson went their separate ways in 1983.