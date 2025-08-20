Robert Plant's Hidden Pain: How the 'Led Zeppelin' Frontman Has Endured a Lifetime of Heartbreak After Losing His 5-Year-Old Son

While Robert Plant has lived majority of his life in the spotlight as one of the world's biggest rockstars, he's privately grieved the soul-crushing loss of his son for nearly five decades.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the sudden death of the Led Zeppelin frontman's five-year-old son Karac nearly ended the legendary band and forever changed the singer's life.

Plant, who turned 77 on August 20, shared Karac with first-wife Maureen Wilson, who he married in November 1968.