Amanda Bynes, 39, Looks Unrecognizable With PURPLE Eyebrows In New Selfie After Undergoing Plastic Surgery and Shedding Weight Using Ozempic

The former Nickelodeon star, 39, has worn heavy, inked brows for years, but the new color drew her followers' attention in a divisive way. Bynes stared straight into the camera as she ran her well-manicured hand through her platinum blonde hair.

Amanda Bynes has stunned fans with another unrecognizable new look, debuting striking purple eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

To highlight her colorful brows, Bynes went lighter on the rest of her makeup. She only wore light under-eye liner and a pop of glossy lipstick, while her ever-present face tattoo of a heart and nose ring were also featured.

The She's The Man star wrote in the caption, "Ur always on my mind," as fans flooded the comments, divided about her look.

"This hurts like what can be done seriously?" one person asked, while a second follower mourned, "I wish you never messed with your face and eyebrows. You were so beautiful."

"You deserve every happiness," a third fan gushed, while a fourth told the former actress, "I hope you can try to laser remove your eyebrow tattoos someday. I love you so much queen. You’re stunning, but the eyebrows are diabolical."