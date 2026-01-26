Amanda Bynes, 39, Looks Unrecognizable With PURPLE Eyebrows In New Selfie After Undergoing Plastic Surgery and Shedding Weight Using Ozempic
Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes has stunned fans with another unrecognizable new look, debuting striking purple eyebrows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Nickelodeon star, 39, has worn heavy, inked brows for years, but the new color drew her followers' attention in a divisive way. Bynes stared straight into the camera as she ran her well-manicured hand through her platinum blonde hair.
Mixed Reactions Over Amanda Bynes' Purple Eyebrows
To highlight her colorful brows, Bynes went lighter on the rest of her makeup. She only wore light under-eye liner and a pop of glossy lipstick, while her ever-present face tattoo of a heart and nose ring were also featured.
The She's The Man star wrote in the caption, "Ur always on my mind," as fans flooded the comments, divided about her look.
"This hurts like what can be done seriously?" one person asked, while a second follower mourned, "I wish you never messed with your face and eyebrows. You were so beautiful."
"You deserve every happiness," a third fan gushed, while a fourth told the former actress, "I hope you can try to laser remove your eyebrow tattoos someday. I love you so much queen. You’re stunning, but the eyebrows are diabolical."
A More Natural Look
Bynes has been posting an unusually high volume of content lately after staying off social media for extended periods.
On January 19, the aspiring nail technician shared what appeared to be a throwback photo with a friend, sporting longer, jet-black hair, and fans raved that she looked "amazing" and "a lot more like herself."
Bynes' eyebrows also showed great improvement, with a more natural arch rather than the heavy, unnatural look she wore in purple.
The Easy A star has also been teasing new music, including a dance track where she sings, "I want to be your girlfriend."
"With every intention of going to the studio today, it did not work out scheduling-wise," Bynes told fans on Sunday, January 25, while wearing sequin pants.
'So Excited' About her Ozempic Weight Loss
Amid the new posts, Bynes didn't give any updates on her weight-loss journey.
"Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome," the What a Girl Wants actress explained in June 2025, adding she wanted to shed the weight, "so I look better in paparazzi pictures."
By November of that year, Bynes proudly confessed in an Instagram Story, "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey. I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest."
Bynes continued that she wanted "to lose about 15 more pounds" and that she was "trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
Plastic Surgery Confessions
Bynes' weight loss revelations came after she underwent several plastic surgery procedures to boost her "self-confidence."
The fashion merchandising school graduate underwent a blepharoplasty in 2023 to remove excess skin around her eyelids
A decade before that, Bynes confessed to getting a nose job to remove excess skin "that was like a webbing in between my eyes."
More recently, the All That alum showed off the results of new lip fillers in August 2025, with a noticeably plumper pout.