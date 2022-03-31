Alec Baldwin Dressed As Santa Claus On Movie Set Hours After Getting Roped Into Will Smith Slap Controversy

Alec Baldwin was dressed as Santa Claus while filming his first movie since the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October.

The festive sighting of the actor also comes just hours after he was dragged into the ongoing Will Smith Oscars slap controversy by The Game. The rapper recently spoke out regarding the double standard in Hollywood, comparing the treatment of Baldwin after the Rust tragedy to the treatment of Smith after slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.