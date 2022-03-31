The Game Defends Will Smith, Calls Out Hollywood's Double Standards With Alec Baldwin After 'Rust' Set Tragedy

"[Will] acted off impulse and imposed a slap down out of frustration and embarrassment on behalf of his wife," the hip-hop artist began his caption, referring to the G.I. Jane 2 quip Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith amid her struggles with alopecia.

"Most people with opinions on the situation don’t have a committed relationship let alone a marriage of over 20 years to weigh against his feelings in the matter. [Will is] human and comedy is not always an excuse to publicly humiliate people especially while sitting front and center," The Game continued, later adding how disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein didn't have to forfeit any accolades or awards. "Although violence anywhere is and should always be depicted in a negative light, this was a lul ass slap in defense of a woman battling a very delicate health issue. I’ll close by saying, they don’t want us to be equal, never have and never will."