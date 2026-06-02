EXCLUSIVE: Inside Matt Brown's 'Toxic' Relationship With His Estranged Family and Addiction to Cocaine — Before 'Alaskan Bush People' Star's Tragic Death

Just days before his body was recovered, concerns about Matt's well-being had intensified. On May 28, Bear revealed that his older brother had been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction and had recently confided that he had relapsed.

According to Bear, one of their most recent interactions came after the two unexpectedly ran into each other at a grocery store.

"He called me after that, and he said that he had fallen off the wagon," Bear recalled. "And I was like, 'Well, get back on it, man. Everybody falls off. Just get back on it. Go to rehab if you've got to. You got this. You've fought it a lot before.'"

The reality star also revealed Matt had been dealing with personal turmoil, explaining: "He'd been going through a really bad breakup" with a woman "he really liked."

"I guess he had been drinking too much. I don't know all the details to it," Bear added. "(I) would've never thought that Matt would take his own life."