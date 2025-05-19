EXCLUSIVE: Alan Alda's 'Brutal' Final Days Revealed After His Terrifying Health And Mental Illness Battles

Terrifying violence

Now, friends are urging Alda to update his 2005 memoir – and tell his entire story – before he takes his final curtain call.

"He’s finally ready to talk about so much more that happened in his life that he has kept buried," said a source.

"He has battled mental illness, paranoia and struggled with fame. He wants to tell how he has managed to come to grips with all the heartache and anger that has tormented him all his life."

Alda, who has two movies out this year – The Longest Ride in April, and Bridge of Spies in October – has been haunted by mental illness throughout life.

As a child, he had to survive terrifying violence from his beauty queen mother, Joan, a former Miss New York, who was plagued with murderous hallucinations triggered by her paranoid schizophrenia.

"She thought people were trying to kill her. She thought Alan was trying to kill her," said our source. “In order to survive, he had to watch her very carefully."

At age six, Alda watched in horror as his mother tried to stab his singer-actor dad, Robert, in a jealous rage.