'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Slams Victoria's Secret Over Alex Consani and Kylie Jenner: 'None of This Is Real'

Former America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry criticized Victoria’s Secret after Kylie Jenner and Alex Consani appeared in the brand’s 2026 Fashion Show, arguing that the event no longer reflects the exclusive modeling standards she associated with its earlier years.

During a YouTube livestream on Oct. 19, Curry said Victoria’s Secret “has no standards anymore” and called the show “a joke.”

She argued that celebrities and established personalities are now receiving opportunities she believes should go to professional models.

Curry’s remarks came one day after Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut at the Oct. 18 show in Los Angeles.

Consani, meanwhile, returned for her third consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance. The brand’s official lineup also included established names such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls.