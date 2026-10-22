'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Slams Victoria's Secret Over Alex Consani and Kylie Jenner: 'None of This Is Real'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Former America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry criticized Victoria’s Secret after Kylie Jenner and Alex Consani appeared in the brand’s 2026 Fashion Show, arguing that the event no longer reflects the exclusive modeling standards she associated with its earlier years.
During a YouTube livestream on Oct. 19, Curry said Victoria’s Secret “has no standards anymore” and called the show “a joke.”
She argued that celebrities and established personalities are now receiving opportunities she believes should go to professional models.
Curry’s remarks came one day after Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut at the Oct. 18 show in Los Angeles.
Consani, meanwhile, returned for her third consecutive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance. The brand’s official lineup also included established names such as Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls.
Why Did Adrianne Curry Criticize Alex Consani?
Curry specifically objected to Consani’s casting and used derogatory language about transgender people while discussing the model. She also questioned the direction of the Victoria’s Secret runway, saying the brand’s pre-2008 shows represented “the cream of the crop.”
Her comments targeted casting decisions rather than Consani’s professional record. Consani was named Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards, becoming the first transgender woman to receive the honor.
Consani has also become a recurring part of Victoria’s Secret’s post-hiatus runway. The brand confirmed her 2026 appearance as her third year walking for the company.
What Adrianne Curry Said About Kylie Jenner?
Curry also took issue with Jenner receiving the 2026 Fantasy Bra, questioning why the $50 million centerpiece went to a celebrity rather than what she considered a leading Victoria’s Secret model.
Jenner wore the record-setting piece during her runway debut. Created with Jacob & Co., the Fantasy Bra features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond and took more than 1,000 hours to make.
Curry said the Fantasy Bra was traditionally reserved for “the belle of the ball” and argued that Jenner did not fit her definition of a professional runway model.
The choice was a notable departure from the tradition. Forbes reported that Jenner was the first celebrity to wear the Fantasy Bra on the Victoria’s Secret runway, while the piece itself returned to the show for the first time since 2018.
Why Was Romee Strijd’s Rejection Part of the Controversy?
Curry’s criticism also followed former Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd’s account of the 2026 casting process.
Strijd said she auditioned for the show and spent weeks on what she described as a “maybe list” before learning she would not be included.
Strijd said she had continued training while waiting for an answer and later learned that the casting team believed she would not “fit in the show this year.”
She acknowledged that rejection is part of modeling but said the experience left her unhappy with how the process was handled.
How Did Adrianne Curry React to the Backlash?
Curry later defended her comments in an Instagram video, saying her criticism was about modeling standards rather than body-shaming Jenner.
She maintained that she does not consider Jenner unattractive but questioned whether celebrity status should qualify someone for a high-profile modeling opportunity.
The debate comes as Victoria’s Secret continues reshaping its fashion show around a mix of established models, new faces, and celebrity performers.
The 2026 lineup included both longtime Victoria’s Secret names and high-profile entertainment figures, reflecting the brand’s current emphasis on fashion and entertainment.