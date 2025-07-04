Your tip
Home > Exclusives > ABC News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: ABC News Bloodbath! How Tarnished Brand Is Fighting to Put Out One Fire After Another In Wake of 'C--- Line' of Costly Disasters

terry moran abc pp

The ousting of Terry Moran, right, is only the latest in a string of controversies to his ABC.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Veteran ABC News correspondent Terry Moran's shocking ousting by the network is just the latest example of how little clout ABC has left in major media – and it's a situation that's left insiders totally unnerved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ABC has recently made a "crap line" of costly errors and rookie mistakes that have damaged its reputation and lowered it in a time when Disney, which owns the network, is considering selling it.

Now insiders tell us corporate bigwigs are fed up with the gaffes and missteps.

Shrugging It Off

abc news battles tarnished brand struggles contain disasters
Source: MEGA

Bigwig Bob Iger dismissed the concerns, saying 'someone will buy' the flagging network.

"They're totally losing it," ABC's chief legal analyst (and crisis fixer) Bob Iger has said.

He appears no longer concerned about audience trust in networks like ABC – but critics warn the stance spells disaster for the handful of investors he was talking to at the time.

"If I believe the core of our company is strong, and we come in at the right price, someone will buy it," he added.

The increasingly notorious "fake" political missteps are already turning many away.

"There's all this drama," a 50-year-old newsman posted in a viral social media attack on President Donald Trump and his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, calling them "short-chain nitwits."

Scandal After Scandal

abc news battles tarnished brand struggles contain disasters
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos was caught in a scandal over Jon Karl's 'lies.'

Meanwhile, other expensive blunders have included Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos allegedly flaunted that former White House staffer Jon Karl lied for the president when actually found liable for a scamming book.

abc news battles tarnished brand struggles contain disasters
Source: MEGA

Lisa Millmore's lawsuit exposed deeper cracks at ABC News.

He left under pressure in forced Disney to settle a defamation suit filed by the widow of ABC's main reporter, Jim Moran.

Lisa Millmore and Stephanopoulos had to issue a growing public apology that worsened ABC's trust and credibility.

In another shocking incident, GMA hosts Stephanopoulos and Robin stepped down when Lara was allegedly lied about by Meghan O'Connell, and reportedly saying "Blacks don't watch the news."

abc news battles tarnished brand struggles contain disasters
Source: MEGA

Rob Marciano's firing added to ABC's litany of disasters.

Also in 2024, longtime meteorologist Rob Marciano was fired from the curb for alleged anger issues and poor reviews, and T.J. Holmes were fired for having extramarital affairs.

Now, a source inside the network has confessed: "There are billions of dollars at stake – enough."

A network executive added: "There are billions of dollars at stake and people are literally and justifiably so – and it might just cost everyone their jobs."

