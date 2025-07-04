EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: ABC News Bloodbath! How Tarnished Brand Is Fighting to Put Out One Fire After Another In Wake of 'C--- Line' of Costly Disasters
Veteran ABC News correspondent Terry Moran's shocking ousting by the network is just the latest example of how little clout ABC has left in major media – and it's a situation that's left insiders totally unnerved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
ABC has recently made a "crap line" of costly errors and rookie mistakes that have damaged its reputation and lowered it in a time when Disney, which owns the network, is considering selling it.
Now insiders tell us corporate bigwigs are fed up with the gaffes and missteps.
Shrugging It Off
"They're totally losing it," ABC's chief legal analyst (and crisis fixer) Bob Iger has said.
He appears no longer concerned about audience trust in networks like ABC – but critics warn the stance spells disaster for the handful of investors he was talking to at the time.
"If I believe the core of our company is strong, and we come in at the right price, someone will buy it," he added.
The increasingly notorious "fake" political missteps are already turning many away.
"There's all this drama," a 50-year-old newsman posted in a viral social media attack on President Donald Trump and his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, calling them "short-chain nitwits."
Scandal After Scandal
Meanwhile, other expensive blunders have included Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos allegedly flaunted that former White House staffer Jon Karl lied for the president when actually found liable for a scamming book.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Miserable' Michael Madsen's 'Cause of Death' Revealed — How Late 'Reservoir Dogs' Star 'Drank Himself Into Early Grave' Over 'Pain of Double Divorce and Son's Death'
He left under pressure in forced Disney to settle a defamation suit filed by the widow of ABC's main reporter, Jim Moran.
Lisa Millmore and Stephanopoulos had to issue a growing public apology that worsened ABC's trust and credibility.
In another shocking incident, GMA hosts Stephanopoulos and Robin stepped down when Lara was allegedly lied about by Meghan O'Connell, and reportedly saying "Blacks don't watch the news."
Also in 2024, longtime meteorologist Rob Marciano was fired from the curb for alleged anger issues and poor reviews, and T.J. Holmes were fired for having extramarital affairs.
Now, a source inside the network has confessed: "There are billions of dollars at stake – enough."
A network executive added: "There are billions of dollars at stake and people are literally and justifiably so – and it might just cost everyone their jobs."