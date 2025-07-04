EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: ABC News Bloodbath! How Tarnished Brand Is Fighting to Put Out One Fire After Another In Wake of 'C--- Line' of Costly Disasters

Veteran ABC News correspondent Terry Moran's shocking ousting by the network is just the latest example of how little clout ABC has left in major media – and it's a situation that's left insiders totally unnerved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ABC has recently made a "crap line" of costly errors and rookie mistakes that have damaged its reputation and lowered it in a time when Disney, which owns the network, is considering selling it.

Now insiders tell us corporate bigwigs are fed up with the gaffes and missteps.