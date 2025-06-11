'Terrified' ABC News Staffers 'Wiping Everything From Computers' After Terry Moran Was Fired For Stephen Miller Post — 'Trump Is Running The Place Now'

However, despite Moran booting his post from social media, it wasn't enough as he was let go from the network, and others are "terrified" they might be next.

"This isn’t just a firing. It’s a purge,” one senior staffer told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "People are wiping everything, social media, emails, and old files. Even personal text threads are vanishing. If Trump could see it and spin it as anti-him, it’s being erased."

According to insiders, the newsroom is now in "full-blown survival mode," with staff making sure there is no proof of anti-Trump bias.

Another source said: "I deleted 10 years of tweets overnight. Even stuff that seemed harmless, quotes from journalists, links to op-eds, it’s all gone. We’re terrified."