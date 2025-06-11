'Terrified' ABC News Staffers 'Wiping Everything From Computers' After Terry Moran Was Fired For Stephen Miller Post — 'Trump Is Running The Place Now'
Terry Moran being fired from ABC News for his anti-Stephen Miller post has left his fellow staffers scared their personal posts may lead to their termination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a now-deleted X post, the TV broadcaster destroyed Trump loyalist Miller, claiming he "eats his hate."
Who Is Next?
However, despite Moran booting his post from social media, it wasn't enough as he was let go from the network, and others are "terrified" they might be next.
"This isn’t just a firing. It’s a purge,” one senior staffer told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "People are wiping everything, social media, emails, and old files. Even personal text threads are vanishing. If Trump could see it and spin it as anti-him, it’s being erased."
According to insiders, the newsroom is now in "full-blown survival mode," with staff making sure there is no proof of anti-Trump bias.
Another source said: "I deleted 10 years of tweets overnight. Even stuff that seemed harmless, quotes from journalists, links to op-eds, it’s all gone. We’re terrified."
Trump Is Running ABC News?
"People are even screenshotting and deleting Slack messages. There’s a fear that if the wrong thing leaks, someone else could be next," a junior correspondent claimed.
Another insider claimed the newsroom feels as if it is being run by the controversial president, and described the mood as "chilling": "This isn’t the ABC News I joined. It feels like Trump is running the place now.”
"Let’s be honest. Trump didn’t just get Terry fired. He’s dictating what we can say now," a longtime producer, who did not reveal his name, added.
Even the ladies at The View, who are known for bashing Trump daily, were recently told to "tone down their political rhetoric."
Fellow ABC star George Stephanopoulos, whose track record includes battling it out with Trump, is said to be questioning his next move after Moron's termination left him "devastated."
"George fought for Terry,” an insider close to the journalist said. "But the decision was made. Trump’s shadow is on every floor here now."
'It's Bile'
On Sunday, June 8, Moron ripped Miller, claiming the top White House official is "one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.
"It’s not brains. It’s bile."
He continued: "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.
"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment."
The 65-year-old, who was originally suspended by the network, saw his contract end soon after.
"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post, which was a clear violation of ABC News policies, we have made the decision not to renew,” a spokesperson for the network said following the unexpected decision.
They added: "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."