Aaron Hernandez's Brother Accused of Planning School Shootings, Arrested After Intense Police Stand-off

The brother of late former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was arrested for allegedly planning two school shootings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last Wednesday, Dennis John "D.J." Hernandez, 37, was arrested in Bristol, Connecticut, on charges of suspicion of breach of peace and physical threats. It was his fourth arrest this year after suffering a series of mental health crises.

Police said D.J. displayed signs that he was "gravely disabled and a danger to society" at the beginning of July.