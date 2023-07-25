Aaron Hernandez's Brother Accused of Planning School Shootings, Arrested After Intense Police Stand-off
The brother of late former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was arrested for allegedly planning two school shootings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last Wednesday, Dennis John "D.J." Hernandez, 37, was arrested in Bristol, Connecticut, on charges of suspicion of breach of peace and physical threats. It was his fourth arrest this year after suffering a series of mental health crises.
Police said D.J. displayed signs that he was "gravely disabled and a danger to society" at the beginning of July.
According to TMZ, the Bristol Police Department said several individuals contacted their department with concerns about D.J., who was described as acting erratic at the time. Some of those complaints included threatening text messages.
"We're taking lives if s--- isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game," read one message.
Bristol Police said one of the individuals who expressed concern for D.J.'s mental state was his ex-girlfriend. The woman told police that D.J. was supposed to use her vehicle to drive to a court date on July 7, but the trip did not go as planned.
Instead of attending his court date, the ex-girlfriend claimed the 37-year-old drove her car to Brown University and the University of Connecticut, his alma mater.
During the concerning joyride, D.J. allegedly "went into a number of classrooms and buildings." Police were told by another person that they believed D.J. was casing the university as part of a school shooting plan.
Following D.J.'s collegiate football career at UConn, he was hired as a quarterback coach at Brown for the 2011-12 season.
- Aaron Hernandez's Brother Suffered Bipolar Episode Days Before Arrest For Allegedly Throwing Brick At ESPN Headquarters, Police Say
- Late NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Running Through Trust Fund For Her Own Personal Use
- Convicted Killer Aaron Hernandez's High School Football Teammate Accused Of Killing Two Connecticut Cops
On July 19, D.J. allegedly posted more disturbing messages with violent language on social media, "Will I kill? Absolutely, I've warned my enemies so pay up front."
The same day the post was made, BPD located D.J. at a residence. When officers attempted to have D.J. come out of the home, a stand-off ensued. Law enforcement said D.J. told officers at the scene that he was "on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would kill us all."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When D.J. finally exited the residence, police said he "began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side." One officer said Aaron's brother "began yelling shoot me" and "disregarded the numerous police commands."
Police tased D.J. before apprehending him. Officers said he continued to issue threats as he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
D.J. allegedly told officers he would kill "anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron." While he did not name individuals, D.J. "mentioned specifically ESPN, but not any people."
He was released from the hospital and booked with BPD, where he was held on a $250,000 bond. He's expected to appear in court next week.