Aaron Hernandez's Brother Suffered Bipolar Episode Days Before Arrest For Allegedly Throwing Brick At ESPN Headquarters, Police Say
The brother of late NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing a brick at the ESPN headquarters, after he suffered a bipolar episode days prior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, 36, was accused of throwing a brick — along with a note — at the sports network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, on March 23.
Two weeks before his arrest, D.J. was involved in a police chase while he allegedly suffered a mental health crisis.
A heartbreaking series of events has surrounded the former NFL star's surviving brother.
According to police, last week, D.J. took an Uber to the ESPN offices and attempted to gain entry through a gate, but was ultimately denied access and turned away.
After he was refused entry, officials claimed D.J. hurled a brick, along with a note, onto the ESPN campus. The Uber was allegedly seen speeding away from the scene.
Wrapped in a plastic bag, the brick appeared to be a means of communicating a message from D.J. to the sports network.
"To all media outlets. It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect [sic] media has on all family members," the note read. "Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!"
Fifteen days before the plastic bag package was thrown, D.J. allegedly suffered a bipolar episode and was involved in a police chase.
On March 8, officers from the Cheshire, Connecticut, police department attempted to pull over D.J. in his silver Hyundai.
Cheshire Police claimed that D.J. was speeding and driving erratically — and alleged that at one point during their chase, D.J. drove his vehicle across a grassy field near the Cheshire Correctional Institution.
D.J. evaded police by blowing through a red light and eventually lost the officers who attempted to pull him over.
After police lost D.J. during their pursuit, they attempted to locate him by contacting his mother, Terri Hernandez.
Terri claimed that her son had "been acting very strange and she believed he needed to be mentally evaluated at a hospital."
After contacting his mother, Cheshire Police records showed that D.J. was experiencing a bipolar episode and was eventually taken into custody "after a brief foot chase."
D.J. allegedly told police that he had been driving over the state of Connecticut in hopes of being arrested because "he no longer wanted to stay at his mom's house."
The 36-year-old was committed to Bristol Hospital on a Police Emergency Examination request.
Aaron was a standout for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012, while Tom Brady served as QB.
Aaron was released from the team after he was accused of murdering arena football player Odin Lloyd in 2013. Aaron took his own life while in prison in 2017.