Aaron Hernandez's Brother Suffered Bipolar Episode Days Before Arrest For Allegedly Throwing Brick At ESPN Headquarters, Police Say

The brother of late NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing a brick at the ESPN headquarters, after he suffered a bipolar episode days prior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, 36, was accused of throwing a brick — along with a note — at the sports network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, on March 23.

Two weeks before his arrest, D.J. was involved in a police chase while he allegedly suffered a mental health crisis.