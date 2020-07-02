Late Aaron Hernandez‘s former jailhouse lover, Kyle Kennedy, claims the disgraced former NFL star “thought it was funny” that he allegedly committed the double murder of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

“He did tell me he did that,” Kennedy says in a sneak peek of the new REELZ special, Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, airing July 5. In the special, Kennedy claims Hernandez was guilty of the murders, both of which he was previously acquitted.

The alleged incident took place on July 16, 2012. Hernandez and one of his friends were at the Cure Lounge in Boston at the time. An alleged altercation took place inside the club between Hernandez and one of the men he allegedly murdered. De Abreu and Furtado left the club but didn’t realize they were being followed. The alleged drive-by shooting occurred when their car was stopped at a red light.

Kennedy also shared details he claims Hernandez told him about that night. “There was an argument, you know, he felt disrespected by him, so they waited down the street in a parking garage for like, three or four hours. He knew what kind of car they were in,” he says. “He already told me he’d seen ‘em go by, pulled up next to them. He only meant to kill the one kid in the passenger seat. He said he shot him in his head.”

Hernandez and Kennedy met while they were both incarcerated at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. Kennedy claims they had an intimate sexual relationship while behind bars and says Hernandez would often confide in him about his cases.

“You know, you’d never be able to tell by looking at him but he was obviously worried,” Kennedy reveals. “He was concerned [about] what the outcome was because his lawyers would tell him, ‘If you beat these two cases, we’re gonna flip your other case, you’re gonna go home.’ You know, so that’s what was set in his head. He kept telling me, you know, ‘If we can speak this into existence, we could make this happen.’ So he had himself convinced he was going to beat those two murders.”

Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell on April 19, 2017, while serving out a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of a friend, Odin Lloyd. While he was on trial for Lloyd’s death, Hernandez was indicted on murder charges for the deaths of de Abreu and Furtado in 2014. He stood trial for his double murder charges in 2017, two years after he began his life sentence. Hernandez was acquitted of both charges just four days before his death.

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All premieres on REELZ Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET.