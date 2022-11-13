Aaron Carter Ignored Attorney's Advice, Did Not Sign Will Prior To Tragic Passing
Aaron Carter passed away in his Lancaster home on Saturday, November 5, and according to family sources, he died without a will in place, despite his lawyer previously advising him to prepare the important legal document.
This could be a potentially sticky situation, as the "Leave It Up To Me" singer shared 11-month-old son Prince with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin.
Fortunately for the late pop star, California generally rules that the living child of a single parent who has passed away should receive rights to the dead parent's estate. However, sources claimed Carter was "living hand-to-mouth" and immediately spent whatever he earned, so aside from his Lancaster home, it's possible the singer did not have many assets to his name.
In fact, weeks before his death, Carter's property had been put on the market as the singer spoke of his high hopes for starting over in a new house. The former teen heartthrob gushed about his plans via social media on Saturday, October 29, only one week before he was found dead in that very home.
"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," Carter tweeted at the time. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."
As Radar previously reported, the 34-year-old was found dead in his bathtub by his housekeeper, who quickly called for emergency services. Police who investigated the scene later confirmed there had been prescription pill bottles and cans of compressed air found near his body.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement released on Saturday, November 5. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."