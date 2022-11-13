Aaron Carter Ignored Attorney's Advice, Did Not Sign Will Prior To Tragic Passing

This could be a potentially sticky situation, as the "Leave It Up To Me" singer shared 11-month-old son Prince with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin.

Fortunately for the late pop star, California generally rules that the living child of a single parent who has passed away should receive rights to the dead parent's estate. However, sources claimed Carter was "living hand-to-mouth" and immediately spent whatever he earned, so aside from his Lancaster home, it's possible the singer did not have many assets to his name.