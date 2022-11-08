'I Finally Got It Right': Aaron Carter Celebrated Becoming 'The True, Authentic Version' Of Himself In One Of His Last Interviews Before His Death

The pair spoke in August about his music career after Carter sought professional help.

"I went into to rehab four times. I finally got it right," he said while discussing taking a five-year break from the spotlight to focus on his well-being.

When asked how going to rehab changed him, the former child star said it helped him to evolve.

The following month, RadarOnline.com learned that Carter said he voluntarily enrolled in an outpatient rehab program to regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shares with Melanie Martin, stating that he did not relapse but was dealing with "triggers."