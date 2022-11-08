'I Finally Got It Right': Aaron Carter Celebrated Becoming 'The True, Authentic Version' Of Himself In One Of His Last Interviews Before His Death
Aaron Carter was proud of the progress he made with his sobriety journey, celebrating becoming the "real, true authentic version" of himself in one of his final interviews just months before his tragic death at 34.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the That's How I Beat Shaq singer appeared to be in great spirits while chatting with KFC chicken heiress Kaila Methven on the pilot episode of her K'LA Afterdark talk show.
The pair spoke in August about his music career after Carter sought professional help.
"I went into to rehab four times. I finally got it right," he said while discussing taking a five-year break from the spotlight to focus on his well-being.
When asked how going to rehab changed him, the former child star said it helped him to evolve.
The following month, RadarOnline.com learned that Carter said he voluntarily enrolled in an outpatient rehab program to regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shares with Melanie Martin, stating that he did not relapse but was dealing with "triggers."
During the interview, Carter also spoke fondly of his off-and-on relationship with Martin, later discussing his thoughts on "all naked bodies."
"I think men are beautiful, I think women are beautiful," he shared. "I think anybody who is transgender is gorgeous. I've even dated a transgender woman before."
In a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com, Methven called Carter a joy to work with, revealing he arrived on set with Martin and "seemed perfectly sober."
"Professionally, I have nothing negative to say at all. I know that he had suffered many problems in the past, but it was a completely different person that I interviewed, that's why it's so important for me to show the world, a different aspect of Aaron Carter, and that's what my show is really about, is showing people what celebrities are really like, not what they are portrayed to be," she continued.
Methven said Carter and Martin were a "beautiful couple" who "truly loved each other."
On Monday, RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed the late singer's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready to be released to his loved ones.
Carter was tragically discovered on Saturday in the bathtub of his Lancaster home.
Law enforcement sources said there was no suicide note left at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play.